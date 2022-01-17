MERCERVILLE, Ohio -- Brayden Hammond scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and grabbed 15 rebounds to help South Gallia (6-5 overall, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference) past Belpre (4-9, 2-4) 69-58 in boys high school basketball in Mercerville, Ohio.
Noah Cremeens and Tristan Saber chipped in 10 points each for the Rebels. Tucker Liston paced Belpre with 17 points. Jacob Smeeks scored 13.
EASTERN-BROWN 63, CHESAPEAKE 51: Luke Garnett scored 26 points to lead the Warriors to a victory over the Panthers in the Coach Dave Young Classic at North Adams High School in Seaman, Ohio. Eastern-Brown (7-3) built a 32-21 lead, only to see Chesapeake (6-4) pull within 46-41. The Warriors, though, made 7 of 11 free throws down the stretch to put the game away. Trent Hundley scored 16 points for the Warriors. Christian Amburgey chipped in 12. Levi Blankenship paced Chesapeake with 29 points.
CHESAPEAKE 5 16 20 10 -- 51: Cox 0, Blankenship 29, Maynard 8, Shockley 0, Daniels 0, Henderson 0, Oldaker 6, Bragg 8.
EASTERN-BROWN 14 18 14 17 -- 63: Walkup 7, Garnett 26, Vaughn 0, Woollard 0, Young 0, Hoskins 2, Haupt 0, Mynatt 0, Haney 0, Jamison 0, Hundley 16, Amburgey 12.
COVENANT 50, IGNITE 47: Sam Roten celebrated his 18th birthday by scoring 20 points to lead the Eagles (3-7) past the Flames (5-3) in St. Albans, West Virginia. Roten also grabbed six rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots. Tucker Lingenfelter scored 15 points. Avery Harper scored 16 points, Matthew Black 15 and Luke Lyle 10 for Ignite.
COVENANT 7 20 15 8 -- 50: Farley 6, Lingenfelter 15, Brown 2, Su.Roten 2, Sa. Roten 20, Helmstetler 0, Beilstein 1, Spaulding 4, Hagley 0.
IGNITE 13 8 10 16 -- 47: Black 15, Harper 16, Lyle 10, Dalton 4, Crichfield 2.
KNOX CENTRAL 89, LAWRENCE COUNTY 64: The Panthers outrebounded the Bulldogs 57-27 in winning in Owensboro, Kentucky. Jaevonte Turner led Knox Central (14-4) with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Blake Ledford scored 20 points. Gavin Chadwell scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Cody Maynard led Lawrence County (15-3) with 20 points. Tyler Johnson scored 17 and Trenton Adkins 12.
CLC 73, GRACE CHRISTIAN 69: The Warriors (6-4) erased a seven-point halftime deficit to win in overtime. Andrew Nolan and Sam Mulanax each scored 17 for Cross Lanes Christian. Brayden Workman led Grace Christian (2-6) with 16 points.
Girls basketball
DIXIE HEIGHTS 68, BOYD COUNTY 46: The Colonels (14-3) outscored the Lions 29-7 in the third quarter to erase a three-point deficit and improve to 14-3. Madelyn Lawson led Dixie Heights with 19 points. Samantha Berman scored 16, Coralee Pelfrey 12 and Reese Smith 10. Audrey Biggs led Boyd County (9-4) with 15 points. Taylor Bartrum scored 12.
BISHOP BROSSART 49, ASHLAND 48: Lauren Macht scored 16 points and Olivia Lloyd 10 as the Mustangs (11-5) edged the Kittens (8-2) in the MLK Jr. Classic in Winchester, Kentucky. Mikayla Martin scored 18 points and Casey Wallenfeltz 10 for Ashland. Martin snatched 14 rebounds.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 31, CLC 29: Sydney Cicenas scored 16 points as the Soldiers topped Cross Lanes Christian. Eliza Bacchus scored 11 for CLC (4-6).
RACELAND 51, PIKE CENTRAL 46: Emma Broughton scored 15 points and Emma Picklesimer 13 as the Rams (5-13) defeated the Hawks (5-8) in the Pike Central Lady Hawk Two-Day Classic in Buckley's Creek, Kentucky. Emalie Tackett scored 11 and Kylea Weddington and Chloe Hannah 10 each for Pike Central.
SOUTH GALLIA 59, ATHENS 34: The Rebels (9-4) raced to a 21-6 lead and defeated the Bulldogs in The Plains, Ohio. Emma Clary scored 17 points, Jessie Rutt 16 and Macie Sanders 13 for South Gallia. Bailey Davis led Athens with eight points.
TOLSIA 66, SOUTH HARRISON 35: Lindsey Cassel scored 21 points and Kerrigan Salmons 16 at the Rebels (10-1) beat the Hawks in Lost Creek, West Virginia. Autumn Block scored 14 points and Gracie Snyder snared 10 rebounds for Tolsia.
MEIGS 60, NELSONVILLE-YORK 68: Mallory Hawley scored 22 points, Jennifer Parker 12 and Andrea Mahr 10 as the Marauders (11-3 overall, 4-3 TVC) edges the Buckeyes (9-6, 6-2) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Mackenzie Hurd scored 31 for Nelsonville-York.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Snow and ice caused the postponement of most, if not all, local high school basketball games Monday. The following is an update on some of those games:
Green at Chesapeake girls was postponed with no makeup date announced; Trimble at Chesapeake boys Monday was postponed, with no makeup date solidified; Chesapeake at Portsmouth boys game Tuesday was moved to Wednesday;
South Point's boys game at Fairland was moved to Feb 8; West Carter at Ashland girls was rescheduled for Wednesday; Hurricane's boys game at Capital, Greenup County's girls game at Ironton, Symmes Valley's girls game at Portsmouth Notre Dame, and Wheelersburg at Eastern-Pike were postponed with no makeup date set.
Grace Christian at Rock Hill boys, were called off with no makeup date scheduled. Lawrence County's boys-girls doubleheader at Betsy Layne was postponed until Tuesday.