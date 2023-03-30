One of the premier men’s basketball players in the Sun Belt Conference appears to be on the move.
Shortly after reports surfaced Thursday evening that Marshall’s Micah Handlogten, who was named SBC Freshman of the Year this past season, had entered the transfer portal, the 7-foot-1 standout confirmed it on social media.
“Loved every minute I played in the Cam. Will forever be a son of Marshall,” Handlogten’s tweet read.
The star freshman averaged more than 25 minutes per contest in his first collegiate season, started all 32 games at center for the Thundering Herd and led the team in rebounding average (9.8 per game) and total blocks (75).
Additionally, he provided 7.6 points per game and registered 41 steals, 37 assists while shooting better than 66% from the floor.
Handlogten’s absence would certainly leave a hole in the starting lineup for Dan D’Antoni’s Thundering Herd, which already was going to have to replace the program’s all-time leading scorer in Taevion Kinsey, whose eligibility is spent.
Kinsey was named a Lou Henson All-American on Thursday after being a finalist for the Lou Henson Award this season, given to the top mid-major player in the nation.
Kinsey led the team and conference in scoring and was named the Sun Belt men’s basketball Player of the Year, but Louisiana’s Jordan Brown took home the Lou Henson Award after helping the Ragin’ Cajuns to the conference tournament championship and to the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately fell to Tennessee in the first round.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.