20230219_hds_mubasketball
Marshall's Micah Handlogten (5) readies to pass the ball as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Troy on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

One of the premier men’s basketball players in the Sun Belt Conference appears to be on the move.

Shortly after reports surfaced Thursday evening that Marshall’s Micah Handlogten, who was named SBC Freshman of the Year this past season, had entered the transfer portal, the 7-foot-1 standout confirmed it on social media.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

