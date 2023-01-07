The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A career outing for Marshall freshman Micah Handlogten helped the Herd snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 13-4 overall, eclipsing last year’s win total.

The 7-foot-1-inch youngster dropped 19 points, pulled in 19 rebounds, blocked five shots and stole two passes in an 81-66 win over visiting Coastal Carolina (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon inside the Cam Henderson Center.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you