PEDRO, Ohio -- Rock Hill outscored South Point 24-0 in the second half to pull away for a 36-12 victory in high school football.
The Redmen (2-2 overall, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) led 12-0 on a 17-yard run by Owen Hankins and a 12-yard TD scamper by Skyler Kidd. The Pointers (0-5, 0-3) tied it when Maurice Long returned a fumble 36 yards for a score and Jordan Ermalovich threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Malik Pegram.
Trent Williams hit Brayden Moore with a 10-yard touchdown pass at 7:02 of the third quarter to win it. Rock Hill boosted the lead to 22-12 when Hankins tackled Ermalovich in the end zone for a safety. Hankins later threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chanz Pancake. Hunter Blagg scored from the 1 and Blake Wilson's extra point with 4:12 to play set the score.
Ermalovich completed 9 of 16 passes for 121 yards.
WAHAMA 37, TOLSIA 20: The White Falcons (1-3) forced four turnovers in the Rebels' first five possessions and turned them into 22 points in a victory in Mason, West Virginia.
Sawyer VanMatre scored three touchdowns, one on a 92-yard punt return, for Wahama. He carried 19 times for 185 yards. Cameron Ratcliff ran for 75 yards on 24 attempts for Tolsia (0-3).
WELLSTON 46, RIVER VALLEY 6: The Rockets (3-3 overall, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference) overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Raiders (1-3 overall, 0-3). Isaac Mollihan completed 15 of 19 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 61 yards. Justin Stump scored on a 1-yard run for River Valley.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 13, MEIGS 6: The Buckeyes stopped the Marauders three time from the 1-yard line to preserve the victory in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Drew Carter threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Leighton Loge, then added a 1-yard TD run for a 13-0 lead. Jake McElroy returned a fumble 11 yards for a score to put Meigs on the board. The Marauders had a touchdown pass nullified because of a penalty. Hudson Stalder carried 17 times for 148 yards for Wellston.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY WINS THREE: The Lions won three matches at Montgomery County's Dink Scott Memorial Tournament in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Boyd County defeated George Rogers Clark 25-18, 25-11, East Jessamine 27-25, 25-10 and Powell County 25-10, 25-6.
Girls soccer
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, BELFRY 0: The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 10-0 for the second time in four days. Alyssa Moore, Maggie Johnson and Jasmine Justice each scored three goals. Maxi-Stepp Camberleigh scored one. Johnson issued three assists, Justice and Brylee Blair two each, and Moore and Shelby Borders each handed out one. Kaison Ward made four saves to earn the shutout.
Boys soccer
MENIFEE COUNTY 2, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Ryan Schulz made 42 saves, but the Indians sneaked two goals to edge the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Travis Reed scored off a pass from Aaron Brown for Greenup County (3-12). Menifee County improved to 13-2-1.