UPLAND, W.Va. -- Officials offered Hannan High School football coach Kellie Thomas mercy in the form of a constantly running clock and shortened quarters Friday during a 73-6 loss at Paden City.
She respectfully declined. Football is far too precious to Thomas and the Wildcats to give away even one down.
"I will never quit coaching them during a game or a season,” Thomas said. “I told them I expect the same from them. Not to quit on the field.”
Hannan is fielding a football team this season for the first time since 2020. The players and coaches at the tiny school cherish their opportunities to be on the field, even if victories are rare.
"I am so pumped to have Hannan football back," Thomas said. "It has been a long time coming. Hannan needs it."
Hannan has five more games scheduled, the next on Sept. 22 at home versus Montcalm. Federal Hocking, Point Pleasant's junior varsity, Wahama and Huntington St. Joe's middle school team also are on the slate.
In 2019, Thomas became the first female coach to win a game when the Wildcats defeated Manchester (Ohio) 34-26 to snap an 18-game losing streak. That victory meant more than it might to most teams because in the preseason someone broke into a building and stole the team's helmets, putting the season in jeopardy.
Then came COVID-19 in 2020, wiping out the team's season after three games, all losses. Hannan, which has fewer than 90 boys in the high school, didn't recover until this season when it gathered 17 players and took the field at Paden City. During a weekend when other teams behind big on the schoreboard took advantage of mercy rules rules in lopsided beatings with scores such as 86-0, 93-7 and 84-6, Hannan played on, relishing every snap of the football.
Thomas can relate to appreciating the opportunity to play. In the early 1990s, she was a member of the women's track and field team and an athletic trainer for Marshall University football, arguably the greatest comeback story in the history of sports after the 1970 plane crash nearly canceled the program. A former standout athlete at Point Pleasant, where she was the state champion in the shot put in 1989, Thomas has also has coached volleyball, track and girls basketball, as well as served as athletic trainer, at Hannan.
Thomas is impressive as a coach. Her players tell her, "Love ya" as they leave the locker room. They play hard in the waning moments, even when winning has been well out of reach since the first quarter.
Ethan Edmonds, the team's only senior, leads the squad in maintaining a never-quit attitude. In June, when the roster included 12 players, Edmonds helped recruit five more.
"Instead of having the mindset of not going to play because we won't have enough for a team, we say, 'I'm going to play so we do have a team,'" Edmonds said.
Thomas likely could find a job at a school where winning is easier, where her team had at least enough players to practice with a full lineup, but she said she has no interest in that.
"I have no plan to ever leave Hannan," Thomas said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
