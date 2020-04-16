ASHTON, W.Va. -- Some potential recruits avoid Alice Lloyd College because of its remote location.
Casey Lowery, though, liked the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, school for just that very reason. The Hannan High School basketball standout signed with the Eagles, going from one rural school to another.
"It's put in the middle of nowhere," Lowery said, with a chuckle. "I like that. It's isolated and you can't get into trouble and there aren't a lot of distractions."
Pippa Passes proper, population 533, makes up just .44 square miles off Caney Creek in Knott County.
Alice Lloyd is a private school of about 600 students and is not easy to get into, with just 4.1 percent of applicants gaining admission. Lowery, an honor student, is one of the few who made it.
"It's a beautiful campus," said Lowery, whose hometown of Ashton, West Virginia, in Mason County has about three times the population of Pippa Passes.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard saw Alice Lloyd play against nearby University of Rio Grande. He liked what he saw and Eagles coaches were impressed with what they saw in Lowery, who averaged 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season as the Wildcats went 2-16.
Lowery said he plans to major in criminal justice with plans to join the state police or FBI. He said he is thrilled for the opportunity to play college basketball and possibly run track.
"If they want me to redshirt, I'll do it," Lowery said. "Whatever I can do to help the team is what I'll do."
Alice Loyd is a member of the NAIA River States Conference.