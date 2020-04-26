ASHTON, W.Va. — Chandler Starkey’s chance at college basketball nearly ended at lunch time.
The Hannan High School 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward tore his posterior cruciate ligament and meniscus and strained his anterior cruciate ligament during a pickup game during lunch break at school. Colleges didn’t show interest in the small-school standout after that. Then, along came Alice Lloyd College.
The Eagles liked Starkey, who averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game as a senior, and signed him. Alice Lloyd also signed Starkey’s teammate Casey Lowery.
“I couldn’t stand waiting for the coaches to view my game film, and when i was told the coaches (at Alice Lloyd) liked it I was nothing less than ecstatic,” Starkey said. “I didn’t consider any other schools.”
Starkey said he likes Alice Lloyd’s rural campus. Pippa Passes, Kentucky, is a town of 533 residents in Knott County. He said it somewhat reminds him of home.
COVID-19 has limited Starkey’s workout routine. He said he stays in shape doing light cardio and lifting weights at home.
“It’s hard to get on a court with all that’s happening,” he said.
Starkey said he will major in business administration with a goal of investing in rental properties.
“I’m not exactly certain of where I’ll be going or what exactly I’m going to do,” Starkey said.
The Wildcats standout has plenty of time to figure out that part of his future. For now, he’s excited to play for the Eagles, who finished 15-16 last season. Alice Lloyd competes in the NAIA River States Conference with Asbury, Brescia, Carlow, Cincinnati Christian, Indiana-East, Indiana-Kokomo, Indiana-Southeast, Midway, Ohio Christian, Point Park, Rio Grande and WVU Tech.