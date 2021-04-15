ONA -- Cabell Midland is ranked sixth in the West Virginia Associated Press boys high school basketball poll, but the five teams ahead of the Knights likely are wary of the hottest team in Class AAAA.
Cabell Midland has won five straight, dispatching Spring Valley, Woodrow Wilson, St. Albans, Huntington High and Parkersburg. The last two victories -- 49-42 over the Highlanders and 76-47 over the Big Reds -- avenged losses. Beating Parkersburg so handily in the Mountain State Athletic Conference consolation game particularly impressed those in attendance. Knights coach J.J. Martin said that was his intention.
"In our last game of the regular season, we're playing our best basketball," Martin said. "That was the best-put-together game we've had. We got out in transition. We were hopping on loose balls. We shot well. We rebounded well. We played strong defense."
The lone aspect Martin didn't like was that the victory came in the consolation game. George Washington topped Huntington High 62-51 in the title contest.
Martin and his squad have their eyes set on a bigger championship -- the state tournament in Charleston.
"All our intentions were to play in the championship game," Martin said, adding that missing big men Jaydyn Johnson and K.K Seibert in a 69-59 loss at Parkersburg quashed those plans. Several players were in quarantine earlier, limiting the lineup. "It takes a whole team to beat Huntington High and Parkersburg. We had all of our guys the second time."
To get to Charleston, the Knights first must maneuver through sectional and regional tournament. On Tuesday, second-seeded Cabell Midland plays third-seeded Spring Valley (6-8) at 7 p.m. at Huntington High in the Region IV, Section 1 opener. The winner meets the top-seeded Highlanders (9-3) at 7 p.m. April 23.
Junior guard Chandler Schmidt leads the Knights with a 20.1-point-per-game scoring average. Seibert is second at 13.5. Dominic Schmidt averages 11.5 and Palmer Riggio 10.6. Martin said he likes that balance. Johnson, a committed to Marshall University's football program, is a strong defender and rebounder. Six-foot-4 Ethan Taylor transferred from Chesapeake and has provided a double-digit-capable scorer off the bench.
"If we play unselfish we can make a run," Martin said. "We have a dynamic group, six guys who can score the ball really easily."