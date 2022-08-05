COAL GROVE, Ohio — Perhaps the only way Chase Hall would like hurdles more is if he could run through instead of over them.
The Coal Grove High School track star leads the Hornets into what he hopes will be a long playoff run on the football field this fall. Hall, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior running back/linebacker, helped Coal Grove to a 5-5 record and a run in the playoffs last season.
“I think we’ll be pretty solid,” Hall said. “We’ll be a little better than last season. Most of our linemen are back and we’ve grown as a team. We’re stronger. I think we have a good chance of making the playoffs again.”
Hall combines speed and power. He runs a 4.7-second 40-yard dash and his school-record 15.09 time in the 110-meter high hurdles is the best of any returning runner in Division III. Hall bench presses 300 pounds and has added 20 pounds since last football season.
“All good weight,” he said.
Hall has drawn college recruiters’ attention. Alderson-Broaddus, Fairmont State, Gannon and West Virginia State have extended offers. He is most familiar with West Virginia State, where his sister Alexis played basketball. Alexis starred for three seasons at Huntington St. Joe before returning to Coal Grove as a senior.
Hall said he hasn’t talked to his sister about the ins and outs of recruiting, but he might do that soon.
“I need to talk to her about schooling and stuff,” he said.
The bullish Hornets ball carrier said his sister’s presence at West Virginia State ‘won’t influence his decision of where to attend school.
Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said he’s thrilled that Hall will receive an opportunity to play in college.
“It’s great to see our guys getting opportunities to get a college education and play football at the next level,” Lucas said, adding that Hall is a hard worker who pushes himself and puts in extra work to be the best he can.
Last season, Hall ran for 1,587 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He also made 101 tackles.
Hall said he prefers defense to offense.
“I’ve always liked defense better,” Hall said. “Don’t get me wrong, I do like running the ball and running over people. I just like defense more. In college, I’ll play wherever that want me.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.