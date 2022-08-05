The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coal Grove’s Chase Hall drags Berne Union defenders as they attempt to tackle him during a high school football game in 2021 at Patterson Field in Coal Grove, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Perhaps the only way Chase Hall would like hurdles more is if he could run through instead of over them.

The Coal Grove High School track star leads the Hornets into what he hopes will be a long playoff run on the football field this fall. Hall, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior running back/linebacker, helped Coal Grove to a 5-5 record and a run in the playoffs last season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

