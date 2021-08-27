WAYNE — Coming off a 2-4 season, with the players responsible for more than half of the offensive yards accounted for from that team now graduated, it’s fair to ask questions of the 2021 Wayne Pioneer football squad.
But with newfound size up front and added depth at the skill positions, coach Tom Harmon’s club has the opportunity for a quick turnaround.
“We’ve had a couple of subpar seasons (2-4 in 2020, 1-9 in 2019). Really subpar around here,” Harmon, who enters his 25th season as Wayne head coach said. “With that being said, expectations haven’t changed.
“Coaches have high expectations for the kids and I think these guys hold themselves pretty accountable.”
Despite the rough two years, Harmon still has the third highest active winning percentage (.746) among West Virginia coaches who have been on the job for more than five years.
The Pioneers’ 51-man roster includes no one who scored multiple TDs a year ago. That doesn’t mean the team lacks talent at the skill positions. Senior running backs Kobe Vanhoose (6-0, 174), Preston Childs (5-10, 150), Landon Wolfe (5-11, 170) and Isaiah Smith (6-2, 208) bring a mix of speed and power to the backfield, while senior Levi Gilkerson (6-0, 164) picked up more effective carries at fullback as the season went along. Sophomore running backs Jaxson Damron (5-9, 174) and Rylen Murdock (5-10, 198) saw considerable game action as freshmen, although most was on the defensive side of the ball.
Vanhoose and Smith transferred from Spring Valley, where they enrolled after playing for Wayne Middle School.
The quarterback position has been unsettled over the past couple seasons. Childs played the position as a sophomore in 2019 after then-starter and now assistant coach Gunner Harmon was injured. Hayden Owens was the starter in 2020 as a senior.
Sophomore Grady Spradlin took the majority of snaps in preseason practice.
“We have more guys on the roster this year capable of playing that position. Anytime you have that, you have a healthy competition,” Tom Harmon said. “We have them in all age groups.
“We still don’t have a lot of experience but it’s something we can begin working toward.”
Childs is the only Pioneer returning to have caught a pass last season, with a single catch. Speedy senior Peyton Davis (6-0, 150) could prove a valuable target on the outside.
One word Harmon used repeatedly in talking about this Pioneer squad was competition.
“With more people out there, one: you can rest people and two and probably most importantly: it creates competition. Competition makes us all better.”
Perhaps no position-group better represents that than the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Ike Chinn (6-3, 343) saw significant playing time a year ago. Hunter Hayton (6-0, 316 Jr.), Austin Richards (5-9, 254 Sr.) and Ethan Beller (6-1, 338 Jr.) add size to the competition for playing time along the lines. Senior Eaon Stiltner (5-10, 150 Sr.) brings starting experience.
Wayne opens its 99th season August 27 at home against rival Tolsia. Kickoff will be at 7, a new time that will become the norm for Pioneer home games.
“I still enjoy what high school football represents and enjoy the camaraderie,” Harmon said after a hot, muggy early-August practice. “I mean, what else are you going to do?”