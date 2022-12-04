The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Three players scored in double figures on Sunday to help Marshall’s women’s basketball team snap a two-game losing streak with a 104-43 win over visiting Davis & Elkins.

Terah Harness came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points to lead the Thundering Herd. She was followed by 19 points from Roshala Scott and 11 points from Sydni Scott.

