DENTON, Texas – Marshall senior Aly Harrell made sure to make a few memories on the first day of her final Conference USA Tournament.
Harrell hit two home runs, including the go-ahead three-run home run in the fourth inning, and the Thundering Herd hit four home runs total in a 6-4 win over Florida Atlantic in the C-USA tourney opener on Wednesday night at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas.
With the win, Marshall (34-16) advances to take on top-seed Louisiana Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
With the home runs, Harrell joined teammate Mya Stevenson and Rachel Folden as the only Marshall players with 50-plus home runs in program history. The two bombs were the 50th and 51st of her career.
None were bigger than her three-run home run to left-center field with two outs in the fourth inning that gave Marshall its first lead at 5-4. The home run came after Armani Brown reached on a bunt to keep the inning alive.
Harrell’s fourth-inning home run also helped Marshall overcome a three-error frame in the third inning in which Florida Atlantic scored a pair of unearned runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Florida Atlantic, who defeated UTSA earlier in the day to advance to meet the Herd, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after using another Marshall error and a base hit to take an early lead on Marshall pitcher and Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Sydney Nester.
However, Harrell instantly set the tone for the Herd, leading off the bottom of the first with a solo shot to right field that got things going.
Freshman Lauren Love then knotted the game with a solo shot to lead off the second inning, which tied it up before FAU regained the lead.
Autumn Owen also homered later in the game to provide some insurance for Nester, who went the distance. Nester allowed just one earned run while allowing seven hits, walking three and striking out four in the win.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
