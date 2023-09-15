George Washington's Keegan Sack (5) attempts to break away from the Highlanders' defenders as the Huntington High School football team takes on George Washington on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The camouflage jerseys Huntington High wore during its football game Friday night worked, as George Washington appeared unable to see Wayne Harris all night.
Harris caught five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, returning one 95 yards for a touchdown, ran once for 21 yards and blocked an extra point to lead the Highlanders (3-0) to a 42-13 victory over the Patriots (1-3) at Bob Sang Stadium.
“We went after it hard after a week off and locked in,” Harris said. “It’s good to see it all work out.”
Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick didn’t spot Harris, who intercepted a pass at the 21-yard line on GW’s first play to set up Zah Jackson’s 5-yard touchdown run behind a block by Will Elk three plays later.
On George Washington’s next possession, linebacker Landon Miller came through as if invisible and stuck Fenwick, causing the quarterback to fumble. Markel Jones recovered at the 23 and scored on a 2-yard sneak two plays afterwards. Jonny Aya-Ay’s extra point made it 14-0.
The Patriots saw a lot of Jackson on Huntington High’s next possession, but couldn’t stop the speedy running back from gaining 30 yards on four carries, the last a 1-yard TD plunge to give the Highlanders a 21-0 lead with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
“They’re a real good club,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “They have all the pieces, and we’ll see what’s out there for them. They’re really good. Their skill is every bit as advertised. They’re big, strong, fast. They’re a good team.”
Keegan Sack brought GW back in the game with a 49-yard touchdown run with 7 seconds left in the first quarter. Harris, though, disappeared behind Patriots defensive backs for a 24-yard scoring strike from Avonte Crawford 1:13 before halftime for a 28-7 lead.
Harris blended in again, intercepting Fenwick on the first play of the second half and returning it 27 yards to the GW 9. Two plays later, Crawford threw 5 yards to Harris for a TD to make it 35-7.
“I thought I was going to get in there for a (touchdown), but they got me from behind,” Harris said.
Harris, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior committed to Kent State University, struck again with 10:50 left in the game, returning an interception 95 yards for a score to make it 42-7.
“Great coaching,” Harris said. “I knew it was coming before it came. I just did what I do after.”
So good was Harris that he overshadowed Jackson’s 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Harris is known for his offense and is regarded as a premier wide receiver in West Virginia. He said he prefers to be known as a football player.
“I take everything on the football field personally,” Harris said of his defense. “As good as I am on receiving, I’m the same on defense. I’m an all-around player and I try to show that game in and game out.”
Highlanders coach Billy Seals gushed about Harris’ play, even though he wasn’t pleased with his team overall.
“Oh man, he’s special,” Seals said. “Kent State got a steal. It’s unfortunate one of these in-state schools didn’t offer that kid. That kid’s a football player. I don’t care about measurables and all that crap.”
Sack carried 14 times for 102 yards to lead the Patriots.
Both squads return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Charleston. Huntington High visits Capital. George Washington entertains South Charleston.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 7 0 0 6 — 13
HUNTINGTON HIGH 21 7 7 7 — 42
HH — Jackson 5 run (Aya-ay kick)
HH — Jones 2 run (Aya-ay kick)
HH — Jackson 1 run (Aya-ay kick)
GW — Sack 49 run (Price kick)
HH — Harris 24 pass from Crawford (Aya-ay kick)
HH — Harris 5 pass from Crawford (Aya-ay kick)
HH — Harris 95 int. return (Aya-ay kick)
GW — Valentine 9 run (kick blocked)
GW HH
First downs 10 15
Rushes-yards 32-191 20-199
Passes 4-18-4 14-24-2
Passing yards 27 132
Total yards 218 331
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 10-85
Punts 5-26.0 3-45.6
Rushing
George Washington: Valentine 13-65, Sack 14-102, Fenwick 5-24; Huntington High: Jackson 14-141, Winkfield 2-27, Harris 1-21, Hatfield 1-7, Jones 1-2, Johnson 1-1.
