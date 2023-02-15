Huntington's Malik McNeely, right, drives the lane against Winfield defenders Toby Laughery (20) and Cody Griffith (12) during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Malik McNeely, right, drives the lane against Winfield defenders Toby Laughery (20) and Cody Griffith (12) during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON – Gavin Lochow and Jaylen Motley were recognized on Senior Night on Wednesday at Huntington’s boys basketball game with Winfield.
The Highlanders then sent their two 12th-graders out on a good note with a 58-49 win over the Generals in a matchup of two Associated Press top-10 teams in their respective classes.
Huntington, No. 4 in Class AAAA, got 23 points from Duane Harris to lead the Highlanders (17-3) in their final regular season home game. Motley scored 14 in the contest and Mikey Johnson added 11.
Motley and Johnson combined to score 12 of Huntington’s 14 points in the second quarter en route to a 30-22 halftime lead.
Winfield, No. 6 in Class AAA, was led by 15 from Toby Laughery, including six during a third-quarter rally that saw the Generals (11-8) cut the Huntington lead to 42-40 by the end of the period.
The comeback didn’t surprise Winfield coach Travis Tarr, whose Generals have battled Hurricane twice and St. Albans once before Wednesday’s game.
“We’re 2-2 against (the four Class AAAA schools),” Tarr said. “We’re an overtime away from being 3-1 and today, five minutes away, I think, with some execution from being 4-0.”
Winfield had an advantage inside with Laughery and his brother, Tanner, along with Jayce Miller, and translated that into a rebounding edge. However, the Generals struggled converting those high percentage shots on the putbacks.
Additionally, Winfield had 12 turnovers in the game to Huntington’s nine.
The Generals also had no answer for Harris.
A long-range 3-pointer by Harris to start the fourth period gave the Highlanders a 45-40 lead. Although Cody Griffith and Tanner Laughery hit short jumpers to get Winfield within 45-44, Harris answered again.
Consecutive baskets by Harris gave Huntington a 49-44 lead. Then, Johnson drained a 3-pointer coming out of a Highlanders timeout for a 54-46 lead that put the game away.
Harris countered with a two-point field goal and two free throws inside of the final minute to set the final score.
Huntington coach Ty Holmes said he didn’t know if the Highlanders were looking ahead to Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game with George Washington, but said that Huntington would need to take advantage of its practice time through the rest of the week.
“We didn’t come out with any energy,” Holmes said. “We didn’t have any enthusiasm.”
Winfield had run its win streak to four games, matching its longest of the season with a 65-55 win over Nitro on Tuesday, before coming to Lucas-Archer Gym on Wednesday.
The Generals play their next contest on Friday at Poca.
