The best high school football trio in West Virginia can be debated, but Huntington High’s stars made sure they’re at the forefront of any such conversation Friday night.
The Highlanders’ Wayne Harris caught five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, returning one 95 yards for a touchdown, ran once for 21 yards and blocked an extra point Friday in the Highlanders’ 42-13 victory over George Washington.
Teammate Zah Jackson carried 24 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, then joined the secondary that held GW’s Abe Fenwick, who is committed to William & Mary, to a 4-for-18 performance for 27 yards and four interceptions.
Two-way lineman Robby Martin blocked for both and was a menace in the Patriots’ backfield.
“I feel like we have the best three players in the state,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said.
Harris has committed to Kent State, Jackson has offers from Marshall, Mississippi State, West Virginia and several others. Martin committed to North Carolina State.
Who can rival those three? Cabell Midland’s linebacker Curtis Jones Jr. and Cannon Lewis and defensive end Michael Lunsford are in the mix. Jones committed to WVU, Lewis to North Carolina State and Lunsford to Marshall. Hurricane quarterback JacQai Long committed to Marshall and wide receiver Tyshawn Dues to WVU. Offensive lineman Da’Ron Parks owns offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and others.
Fans may see all those stars in the near future. The Highlanders entertain Hurricane Nov. 3. Cabell Midland visits Hurricane Oct. 13, then goes to Huntington High on Oct. 20.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Rock Hill volleyball star Jlynn Risner set a program record with 43 kills in a 3-1 victory over Ironton. Cabell Midland’s 75 points in football in a shutout of South Charleston Friday set a program record for points and margin of victory. The previous mark was 70, set four times.
Ashland volleyball player Khia Robinson recorded her 700th career kill. Wheelersburg kicker Connor Estep had made 63 consecutive extra points before Cincinnati McNicholas blocked one earlier this season.
South Charleston soccer player Jaylon Reese scored three goals in 42 seconds of a game last week. Chesapeake defeated Gallia Academy in volleyball for the first time since the Blue Angels joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 2015. Lawrence County soccer player Blake Maynard scored nine goals in a 10-2 victory over Pikeville.
Fairland quarterback Peyton Jackson has completed 16 consecutive passes, the eighth-longest streak in Ohio high school football history. In his last two games, Jackson has connected on 30 of 35 passes for 590 yards and nine touchdowns. Ironton St. Joe’s boys soccer team took 36 shots in a 9-0 win over New Boston.
Wheelersburg soccer star Max Hagens scored his 100th career goal last week. He now has 102, 23 this season, and needs 15 to tie Aaron Jolly’s program record. Portsmouth West’s Jeffrey Bishop intercepted four passes, including the game winner in the end zone with 18 seconds left, returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and caught a 26-yard TD pass Saturday in a 24-21 win over Waverly.
NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCES: Former Cabell Midland soccer star Olivia Charles scored a Regent University program record four goals Saturday against Patrick Henry College. A pair of former Cabell Midland runners led Davis & Elkins’ men to the championship of the Marshall Invitational cross country meet. Carter McKenna won the race in 25:34.4 and Jackson Gibson was second in 24:40.6.
Former Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow has three touchdowns this season as a true freshman wide receiver with the University of Dayton. Former Spring Valley defensive back Ty Bartrum of Harvard returned an interception for a touchdown Saturday in a 45-13 victory over St. Thomas. Former Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland of Davidson threw five TD passes Saturday in a 49-21 triumph over Marist.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Fairland volleyball star Olivia Wood (Pikeville), Lawrence County girls basketball player Kaison Ward (Alice Lloyd).
COMMITTMENTS: Wayne volleyball star Gabby Elliott (West Virginia State), Hurricane wide receiver Tyshawn Dues and Martinsburg offensive lineman Wesley Hancock (West Virginia), University girls basketball player Ella Simpson and South Webster softball player Ashlee Spence (Rio Grande),
Lucasville Valley boys basketball player Jace Copley (Pikeville), Philip Barbour soccer player Layna Grassi (St. Francis), Ravenswood baseball star Anthony Anglin (Garrett Community College).
OFFERS: Spring Valley basketball standout Allie Daniels (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Portsmouth girls basketball player Sienna Allen (Butler, Towson), Raceland basketball player Christian Large (Alice Lloyd), Huntington Prep basketball player Dillon Tingler (Miami-Ohio, Southern Illinois).
VISITS: Fairland wide receiver Brycen Hunt (Limestone), Hurricane defensive lineman Aaron Clark (Kent State), South Point football players Rece Craft and Xathan Haney (Capital) and Dontae Harris and Elijah Wilburn (Marietta), Greenup County quarterback Tyson Sammons and receiver Drew Boggs, South Point wide receivers Brayden Hanshaw and Kam Miller, Cabell Midland wide receiver Landon Nida and George Washington running back Anthony Valentine (Eastern Kentucky) and linebacker Hunter Giacomo (Toledo).
COACH SPEAK: Former Spring Valley softball coach Scott Adkins is the new coach at Raceland. Huntington St. Joe is seeking a softball coach. Chesapeake and Fairland are looking for baseball coaches. Ironton football coach Trevon Pendleton was honored Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan, with Michigan State teammates from the 2013 Rose Bowl champions.
OVC SEEKS ASSIGNER: The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for an assigner of officials for baseball and softball for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. For more information, contact OVC president Dean Mader at dean.mader@db.k12.oh.us.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES:
The third annual Ironton Gridiron Classic has been scheduled for Sept. 14, 2024. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference golfer of the year. A soccer game at Ashland Thursday was halted because a helicopter needed to land on the field to respond to an accident in the neighborhood.
Hedgesville’s football field has been declared unsafe by engineers because of a sinkhole that developed. Portsmouth West’s football game at Waverly was moved from Friday to Saturday because of a lack of officials. Winfield won the Cardinal Conference golf championship.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.