20230826_hds_hhsfb
Huntington’s Wayne Harris (6) goes for a touchdown as the Highlanders take on Spring Valley on Aug. 25 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

The best high school football trio in West Virginia can be debated, but Huntington High’s stars made sure they’re at the forefront of any such conversation Friday night.

The Highlanders’ Wayne Harris caught five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, returning one 95 yards for a touchdown, ran once for 21 yards and blocked an extra point Friday in the Highlanders’ 42-13 victory over George Washington.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

