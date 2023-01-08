The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BECKLEY — Duane Harris scored 33 points, issued six assists and grabbed three rebounds Saturday to lead Huntington High to a 68-65 victory over Woodrow Wilson in the New River Invitational high school boys basketball showcase at the Beckley Armory.

Harris made 11 of 17 shots, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and 6 of 7 free throws. Jaylen Motley backed him with 16 points. Mikey Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

