BECKLEY — Duane Harris scored 33 points, issued six assists and grabbed three rebounds Saturday to lead Huntington High to a 68-65 victory over Woodrow Wilson in the New River Invitational high school boys basketball showcase at the Beckley Armory.
Harris made 11 of 17 shots, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and 6 of 7 free throws. Jaylen Motley backed him with 16 points. Mikey Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Highlanders (7-1) led 51-41 after three quarters and held on. Elijah Redfern led the Flying Eagles with 17 points. Colby Dillon, Brayden Hawthorne and Jaylon Walton scored 12 apiece.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 17 22 12 17 — 68: Harris 33, Johnson 13, Motley 16, Lochow 0, Crawford 2, M. Tubbs 1.
WOODROW WILSON 11 18 12 24 — 65: Dillon 12, Redfern 17, B. Hawthorne 12, Walton 12, Hefferman 3, Z. Hawthorne 9.
IRONTON 57, GALLIA ACADEMY 53: Shaun Terry scored 19 points and Braden Scheck 18 as the Fighting Tigers (5-3 overall 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Blue Devils (9-4, 3-3) in Centenary, Ohio. Landen Wilson scored 10 points. Isaac Clary scored 19 points and Wesley Saunders 16 for Gallia Academy.
IRONTON 15 8 23 11 — 57: Barnes 2, Terry 19, Wilson 10, Schreck 18, White 5, Felder 0, Carpenter 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 15 8 23 11 — 53: Lambert 8, Saunders 16, Fellure 2, Franklin 6, Clary 19, Caldwell 0, Darnbrough 2.
ASHLAND 84, PIKEVILLE 66: Zander Carter scored 28 points and Rheyce Deboard 26 as the host Tomcats (9-6) defeated the Panthers. Tristan Davis chipped in 13 points. Rylee Salmons scored 29 points for Pikeville (7-4). Charlie Fitzer added 10 points.
Girls basketball
RUSSELL 77, FRANKLIN COUNTY 69: Shaelynn Steele scored 34 points and handed out 10 assists as the Red Devils (9-7) defeated the Flyers (9-3) in the Simpson’s Tree Service/H & W Sports Classic in Frankfort, Kentucky. Bella Quinn made seven 3-point shots and scored 27 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 55, FAIRVIEW 34: The Soldiers raced to a 19-8 lead and beat the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky. Jenna Tanner led Grace Christian (6-2) with 22 points. Sydney Cicenas scored 16. Kiera Loving paced Fairview (8-5) with 20 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 19 8 9 19 --55: Tanner 22, Cicenas 16, C. Adkins 6, Adams 5, Stepp 3, Holderby 3, H. Adkins 1.
FAIRVIEW 8 7 6 13 — 34: K. Loving 20, Newton 7, Caskey 2, Moore 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 60, BOYD COUNTY 50: Kensley Feltner scored 33 points as the Bulldogs (12-3) topped the Lions (11-3) in a Class AA, Section 8 tournament game in Eastern, Kentucky. Jasmine Jordan scored 16 points and Taylor Bartrum 15 for Boyd County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 17 10 9 24 — 60: Feltner 33, Curnutte 4, Ward 2, Adkins 14, Nelson 7, Holt 0, Maynard 0.
BOYD COUNTY 6 8 19 17 — 50: Bartrum 15, Stevens 2, Opell 8, Jordan 16, Neese 6, J. Ray 0, Moore 2, Hamilton 1, Gilbert 0.
