HUNTINGTON — Riverside had no answer for the Highlander duo of Gavin Lochow and Wayne Harris, as the two accounted for five touchdowns in a 49-0, wire-to-wire victory Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
The win was the fourth in a row for Huntington, and Lochow, Huntington’s senior quarterback, threw four touchdowns and ran for another against the Warriors.
Three of those touchdown passes landed in the hands of Wayne Harris, who added to his already impressive resume in his first season with the Highlanders.
“He’s so dynamic,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said of Harris. “He can run the football, runs great routes and is a really smart football player.”
All three scoring plays from Lochow to Harris came in the third quarter, doubling Huntington’s halftime lead of 21-0, putting the game on a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Two big defensive stops in the second quarter helped the Highlanders to that lead.
Early in the frame, Riverside turned the ball over twice on downs near midfield, and the Huntington offense capitalized on the field position each time, scoring on a 35-yard run by Lochow and 31-yard pass from him to Malik McNeely.
But the effort overall was one Seals looked at through a different lens. While the offense was effective, it was hardly efficient.
Huntington was hindered by 11 penalties that cost the Highlanders 103 yards, the majority of which he said were due to lack of discipline.
“A lot of stupid penalties,” Seals said. “Offensive linemen getting holding calls because they’re not moving their feet, ineligible receivers downfield, jumping offsides — that’s undisciplined football, and I’m disappointed in our football team in that aspect.”
Those issues cost the Highlanders a touchdown early in the third quarter after a Zah Zah Jackson score was wiped off because of holding. On third-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, the Highlanders were flagged for a false start and two plays later turned the ball over on downs.
Those are the kinds of mistakes that, in a close game, could cost Huntington greatly in the future. But one play almost made up for all of Seals’ displeasure in the others.
Riverside quarterback Jake Walker hit Brock Jefferies for the Warriors’ longest play from scrimmage after that turnover on downs. Jefferies caught the pass in stride and appeared to have all the defenders beat, until Jonathan Jackson made up ground and forced a fumble 67 yards from the line of scrimmage.
“Play of the game. That’s what football is all about,” Seals said. “That was a 100 percent ‘want to’ play, and we’re really, really proud of that man. That is what not giving up looks like.”
Wayne Harris picked the ball up at the HHS 20 after the fumble and returned it to the Warriors’ 40. Soon after, the Highlanders created points off that turnover when Harris caught his third and final touchdown of the night.
RIVERSIDE 0 0 0 0 — 0
HUNTINGTON 7 14 21 7 — 49
HHS — Z. Jackson 7 rush (Aya-Ay kick good)
HHS — McNeely 31 pass from Lochow (kick good)
HHS — Lochow 35 rush (kick good)
HHS — Harris 37 pass from Lochow (kick good)
HHS — Harris 5 pass from Lochow (kick good)
HHS — Harris 5 pass from Lochow (kick good)
HHS — Goodrich 10 rush (Wilson kick good)
Team stats
RIV HUNT
Total yards 148 457
Rushes-yds 22-9 28-201
Comp-Att-Int 7-22-0 15-22-4
Passing yards 139 256
Penalties-Yds 6-51 11-103
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Individual stats
RUSHING: (RIV) A. Baria 9-41; Hairston 4-5; Marsico 2-0; Walker 7-minus 37. (HUNT) Lochow 6-83, TD; Z. Jackson 11-54, TD; Goodrich 5-41, TD; J. Jackson 3-22; Harris 3-1.
PASSING: (RIV) Jake Walker 7-of-22, 139 yards. (HUNT) Gavin Lochow 14-of-20, 235 yards, 4 TD. Avonte Crawford 1-of-2, 21 yards.
RECEIVING: (RIV) B. Jefferies 1-67; Syms 3-60; M. Jefferies 1-5; Terrell 1-4; A. Baria 1-3. (HUNT) Harris 8-150, 3 TD; McNeely 2-43, TD; Christus 2-28; Meadors 2-26; Z. Jackson 1-9.