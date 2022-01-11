ONA — South Charleston raced to a big first-quarter lead Tuesday but had to hold on for a 67-61 boys high school basketball win over Cabell Midland at The Castle.
Wayne Harris scored 30 points for the Black Eagles, with 15 points scored in each half, to help his team hold off a rally by the Knights.
South Charleston (4-2 overall, 2-1 Mountain State Athletic Conference) took an 8-2 lead early in the first quarter on two free throws by Harris and two 3-pointers each by Cayden Faucett and Christian Goebel.
Harris would also add a traditional 3-point play of his own that would give the Black Eagles a 23-11 lead after the first quarter.
The sophomore point guard spent the second quarter attacking Cabell Midland’s defense, drawing contact and earning trips to the free-throw line, where he was 3-for-3 in the quarter and would finish the game 12-for-14.
Harris’ night also included swishing a half-court heave a second before the first-half buzzer sounded and gave South Charleston a 37-26 lead at halftime.
“I just tried to let the game come to me,” Harris said. “Tonight was a good bounce back for us.”
The Black Eagles had lost its two previous games, both at home, to Greenbrier East and George Washington, and follows up the win in Ona by hosting Riverside on Thursday.
For Cabell Midland (4-4, 1-1), a faster start on offense and defense is needed for the Knights to get better going down the stretch, head coach J.J. Martin said.
“We just got to have better first quarters,” Martin said. “I thought we came out in the first and just jacked up a couple of shots, and that didn’t help. If we’re not going to be able to stop people, which we got to fix that also, but if we ran a little offense, that would have slowed them down.”
Junior guard Dominic Schmidt led the Knights with 25 points, 15 of which came during the fourth quarter as he and brother Chandler Schmidt, who scored 21 points, got Cabell Midland to within 62-57 with under one minute to play.
South Charleston made just enough free throws in the final minute to hold on for the win.
Cabell Midland will play its next game Thursday at Parkersburg South.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 23 14 17 13 — 67: Harris 8-10 2-2 12-14 30, Motley 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Smith 3-8 2-5 2-4 10, Faucett 3-5 3-5 1-2 10, Goebel 2-3 2-3 1-2 7, Bausley 2-4 0-0 2-6 6, Murray 1-2 0-0 0-0 2. Team 20-34 9-11 18-28 67.
CABELL MIDLAND 11 15 14 21 — 61: Eastone 1-3 0-2 1-2 3, C. Schmidt 8-20 2-4 3-7 21, D. Schmidt 8-22 4-10 5-7 25, Fetty 2-5 1-2 0-0 5, Frost 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Gibson 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Team 22-55 8-20 9-16 61.