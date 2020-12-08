IRONTON — Ava Hassel, freshly committed to play at DePauw University, made seven 3-point shots and scored 25 points to lead Portsmouth Notre Dame to a 59-26 triumph over Ironton St. Joe Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Titans (3-0 overall, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference) led 30-15 at halftime, then used a 17-4 run in the third quarter to put the contest well out of reach of the Flyers (0-2, 0-2).
Bella Whaley led Ironton St. Joe, which entertains New Boston at 6 p.m. Thursday, with 15 points.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 14 16 17 12 — 59: Hassel 25, Bradford 6, A. Dettwiller 8, C. Dettwiller 7, Ball 2, Holtgrewe 0, Strickland 4, Ashley 7.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9 6 4 7 — 26: Blankenship 1, E. Whaley4, Sheridan 2, Damron 3, B. Whaley 15, Unger 1, Philabaum 0, Daniels 0.
MEIGS 57, WELLSTON 33: Rylee Lisle came off the bench to score 18 points and block four shots as the visiting Marauders (2-1 overall, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Rockets.
Mallory Hawley scored 13 points for Meigs, which plays host to Alexander at 6 p.m. Monday. Jenna Johnston led Wellston with 11 points.
WHEELERSBURG 70, OAK HILL 38: Kaylee Darnell scored 33 points to pace the Pirates to a walloping of the Oaks. Wheelersburg returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Northwest.
SCHEDULING NOTES: Rock Hill’s boys will play at Ironton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and at home vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a pair of rescheduled games.
Tuesday’s game featuring the Portsmouth and South Point boys has been postponed until Dec. 22. Sciotoville East at Green, Minford at Oak Hill, and Portsmouth Clay at New Boston, all scheduled for Tuesday, are postponed with no makeup dates yet set.