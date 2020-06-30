DANIELS, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, West Virginia, is in first place after one round of the West Virginia Junior Amateur golf tournament.
Hawkins shot 1-over-par 73 at the Resort at Glade Springs to lead the girls division by seven strokes over second-place Kerri-Anne Cooke of Oceana, West Virginia. Hawkins, who won the Girls Junior Matchplay championship last week in Parkersburg, made six birdies.
Todd Duncan leads the boys major division after firing a 4-under, 68, for a two-stroke lead over second-place Anderson Goldman, of Charleston. Duncan birdied six of the first 12 holes.
Argyle Downs leads the boys 13-14 division, Carson Higginbotham the boys 12-under group and Brielle Milhoan the girls 10-14 division.