Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DANIELS, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, West Virginia, is in first place after one round of the West Virginia Junior Amateur golf tournament.

Hawkins shot 1-over-par 73 at the Resort at Glade Springs to lead the girls division by seven strokes over second-place Kerri-Anne Cooke of Oceana, West Virginia. Hawkins, who won the Girls Junior Matchplay championship last week in Parkersburg, made six birdies.

Todd Duncan leads the boys major division after firing a 4-under, 68, for a two-stroke lead over second-place Anderson Goldman, of Charleston. Duncan birdied six of the first 12 holes.

Argyle Downs leads the boys 13-14 division, Carson Higginbotham the boys 12-under group and Brielle Milhoan the girls 10-14 division.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.