ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nikki Hayes will transition from teaching girls to hit the ball over the net to over the fence.
Hayes was hired as Fairland’s new softball coach, replacing Scott Wilson, who resigned. She has been an assistant volleyball coach for the Dragons the last two seasons and was an assistant softball coach at Medeira High School in Cincinnati for seven years before that.
“I’m excited about it,” Hayes said of the job. “I’ve been coaching most of my adult life and I love coaching. We have some young, upcoming talent.”
Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said he is pleased to add a coach of Hayes’ experience to fold.
“I’m excited to get Nikki on board with the softball program,” Gorby said. “She is very active in Fairland Little League and has helped mentor several of our young players. Nikki’s experience working with pitchers was something that stood out in the interview process.”
Hayes inherits a young team that went 8-18 but won a sectional championship last season. While Fairland graduated college signees Libby Judge (Ohio Valley University) and Emily Bowen (Davis & Elkins College), it returns leading hitter Kate Bell; hits, RBI and runs scored leader Brenna Reedy; home run leader Katie Pruitt; and wins and earned run average leader Kaylee Salyer, among others.
“We have several young players, with Hayes’ knowledge, should help Fairland compete for championships from day one,” Gorby said.
Hayes said Salyer shows great potential, having gone 1-2 with a 1.98 ERA last season as a freshman. Salyer allowed 103 hits, struck out 163 and walked 35 in 116 innings. Hayes also was high on Pruitt, who hit three home runs and batted .360 last season.
“It’ll be a process,” Hayes said, adding she will stress strength and conditioning as part of the program. “If the girls buy into it, we can be successful.”