Quarterbacks - FAU
This matchup features the 2018 Conference USA Co-Freshmen of the Year with FAU's Chris Robison and Marshall's Isaiah Green. Robison has taken his game to another level, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions so far. Green has moved the ball well throughout the season with his arm and legs, but turnover issues have proven troublesome.
Running backs - Marshall
The Herd's Brenden Knox has established himself as one of the league's top backs and backup Sheldon Evans has improved over the last two weeks also. Knoxx is fourth in C-USA with 499 yards. FAU freshman Malcolm Davidson has grabbed the starting gig and rushed for three touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Receivers - FAU
The Owls have arguably the nation's top tight end in Harrison Bryant and receivers John Mitchell and Deangelo Antoine have been solid compliments within the FAU scheme. Marshall tight ends Armani Levias and Xavier Gaines lead the Herd while freshman Broc Thompson has emerged as a playmaker also.
Offensive line - Marshall
Both units have been solid and kept their offense moving, but Marshall gets the nod due to its strength in the rushing game and ability to keep Green from getting sacked. FAU's left side is strong, but inconsistency has plagued the group as a whole.
Defensive line - FAU and Marshall
This one was too close to call. FAU has playmakers in ends Tim Bonner and Leighton McCarthy while nose tackle Ray Ellis is one of the top interior linemen in C-USA. Marshall's Darius Hodge broke out in a big way last week, tying a school record with 4.5 sacks against Old Dominion.
Linebackers - FAU
Again, another solid position comparison because both teams possess some of the league's best. FAU's Rashad Smith is a lot of fun to watch and middle linebacker Akileis Leroy is a playmaker that will get after the quarterback. Marshall's Omari Cobb and Tavante Beckett are both playing at a high level. Beckett leads C-USA with 60 tackles while Cobb has 46.
Secondary - FAU
The Owls have flourished in creating turnovers the last two games, led by backup cornerback Meiko Dotson, who has four during that span. Da'Von Brown is another player that will have the Herd's attention. Marshall's Brandon Drayton has come on strong of late, but as a whole, Marshall's secondary needs to create turnovers and have less missed tackles to flourish.
Special teams - FAU
The Owls have been sound on special teams, blocking an extra point last week and returning it while getting solid production in kicking and punting game. Marshall's kickoff coverage has been atrocious and has to improve this week in order to lengthen the field for the Owls.
Getting it done - FAU
This game will feature two of Conference USA's best and will be an exciting affair. The biggest difference in this game is turnovers. Florida Atlantic has been extremely efficient throughout the year, boasting of a plus-8 turnover margin, which is in the top-10 in FBS. The Herd has also struggled to create turnovers and FAU quarterback Chris Robison has not given many up. FAU wins 38-21.