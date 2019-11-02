Quarterbacks — Marshall
Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green has done a much better job of taking care of the football in recent weeks and, thus, the Herd has been winning as well. Rice has struggled at the quarterback spot and starter Tom Stewart has been hampered by a back issue in the last two weeks.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall running back Brenden Knox has been impressive in Conference USA action with 507 yards in four games. Rice’s Aston Walter is also a promising back, but he’s been hampered by the lack of a two-dimensional offense.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s tight end position earns this nod with Armani Levias continuing to be a central threat each week. However, Rice’s Austin Trammell and Brad Rozner have formed a solid 1-2 punch in the passing attack with 524 receiving yards veach. They account for 79 of 125 receptions this season for the Owls.
Offensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s offensive line continues to play well and produce when needed most, which led them to last week’s win over Western Kentucky. Herd center Levi Brown will be a central factor in figuring out the different looks the Owls will bring on Saturday.
Defensive line — Marshall and Rice
Both teams possess strong defensive fronts that have led to success for the entire unit. The wild card in this factor will be the health of Rice rush end Kenneth Orji. If Orji plays, the Owls are a very strong front with multiple looks. If not, Marshall gets the nod as the Owls revert to more of an Odd front.
Linebackers — Rice
The trio of Blaze Alldredge, Antonio Montero and Treshawn Chamberlain have led the Rice defense, which has been impressive despite their record. Alldredge has consistently lived in the opposing backfield on rushing plays. Marshall’s Omari Cobb and Tavante Beckett have each been solid, and this may be another game for Tyler Brown to seek out the quarterback, as he did against FAU.
Secondary — Marshall
Playmaking has started to come around with the Herd’s back end forcing a few turnovers, but the secondary needs to play solid against Rice’s tandem of key receivers this week. Rice has been solid in breaking up plays, but — like the Herd — has struggled to force turnovers. Naeem Smith is a key cornerback for the Owls.
Special teams — Marshall
Justin Rohrwasser was the Special Teams Player of the Week after a 4-for-4 performance that included a 53-yard field goal. Still, Marshall’s coverage units need work and can’t give up big plays. Rice has seen instability on special teams, but Chris Barnes has emerged as the most consistent punter and kicker for the Owls.
Getting it done — Marshall
Rice has not found ways to win games, although they’ve found ways to stay in them until the end, it seems. Marshall has been able to find ways to finish in the last several weeks, which they very well could need again this week against the Owls in a tough environment without many fans. Marshall’s offense struggles against the Owls, but behind Brenden Knox, the Herd prevails 24-13.