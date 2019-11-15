J’Mar Smith has been the premier quarterback in Conference USA this season, throwing for 2,483 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He’s also ran for 226 yards and another two scores.
Edge here goes to the Herd’s Brenden Knox, who leads Conference USA with 933 yards and eight touchdowns. Louisiana Tech’s Justin Henderson has been a touchdown machine, however, leading the league with 14. Friday’s contest will feature two of the league’s top backs.
Louisiana Tech’s receiving corps is deep and talented with three receivers over 450 yards and six over 200 yards on the season. Adrian Hardy is a top weapon with 482 yards receiving while Cee Jay Powell, Malik Stanley and Griffin Hebert are also strong weapons. Marshall’s stable of tight ends — Armani Levias, Xavier Gaines and Devin Miller — will need to have big days, as well.
Marshall’s offensive line has consistently pushed the pile for the Herd, who averages over 201 yards rushing per game while allowing under two sacks per game. Louisiana Tech is also big and skilled up front, pushing the top offense in Conference USA.
The Herd’s rotation on the defensive front has led to major success — especially down the stretch of games when the team needed stops this season. Channing Hames and Darius Hodge are players to watch, along with Koby Cumberlander. The Bulldogs feature Ka’Derrion Mason and Milton Williams as their top guys up front.
The trio of Omari Cobb, Tyler Brown and Tavante Beckett have been strong this season, but playing physical and tackling in space are at a premium this week. Louisiana Tech’s Collin Scott is the team’s top tackler, but not a huge backfield threat.
The Bulldogs feature Conference USA’s top pro prospect at cornerback in Amik Robertson, who has 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups and five interceptions. He will be the best defender on the field Friday night. Marshall’s secondary will be tested by a wealth of receivers for Louisiana Tech. The Herd needs big games from Kereon Merrell and Steven Gilmore.
The Herd gets the edge here this week, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team got a big play — blocked punt, punt return, etc. — to help flip the field position. Justin Rohrwasser has been clutch for the Herd, but needs to pin Louisiana Tech deep on kickoffs. The Bulldogs’ Bailey Hale has a big-time leg and is 12-of-14 on the season.
This is important for both teams for obvious reasons, but add in Marshall’s ‘75’ game and it becomes a bigger picture game for the Herd. That doesn’t mean Louisiana Tech is going to fold. Expect this one to have an unexpected X-factor that swings things either way. Herd wins, 35-34.