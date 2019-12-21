Quarterbacks — UCF
UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel may only be a freshman, but he has led the Knights’ offense beautifully this season, completing nearly 60 percent of passes for 3,393 yards and 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green is looking to get back on track after struggling a bit down the stretch.
Running backs — Marshall
This is one of few areas where the Herd has an advantage in this game, and Marshall needs a huge game out of Conference USA Most Valuable Player Brenden Knox to come out on top. Knox has rushed for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. UCF’s Otis Anderson leads a balanced stable of backs for the Knights with 665 yards.
Wide receivers — UCF
UCF has a bevy of receivers that have made Gabriel’s life much easier in his rookie campaign, led by junior Gabriel Davis, who has already announced that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis has caught 72 passes for 1,241 yards with 12 touchdowns. Behind him is Tre Nixon, who has 776 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Marshall’s Obi Obialo will get chances in one-on-one coverage on the outside and needs to be a deep threat for the Herd.
Offensive line — UCF
A slight edge goes to the Knights in this one, but both units have been solid throughout the year. UCF and Marshall have each surrendered 23 sacks on the year, and each are also averaging around five yards per rush. The difference is that the Knights are adept at playing at different tempos, which gives them an advantage.
Defensive line — UCF
Senior defensive lineman Brendon Hayes leads a strong front line for the Knights with 7.5 sacks on the season. Kenny Turnier — a former high school teammate of Marshall’s Marquis Couch — is also a force for UCF that Marshall will look to slow. For the Herd, Channing Hames needs to have another big bowl game as he has the last two years and Darius Hodge will likely see plenty of field time due to his versatility and athleticism. Both need big performances.
Linebackers — UCF and Marshall
Marshall’s players all raved about the crop of linebackers for the Knights, led by Nate Evans, who has 100 tackles on the season at the second level. Eric Gilayrd is another player who adds athleticism at the linebacker spot. Marshall’s Tavante Beckett and Omari Cobb have produced some top numbers this season, but the Herd’s Tyler Brown could be key due to limited personnel switches with UCF’s uptempo style.
Secondary — UCF
The Knights are strong on the back end with Nevelle Clarke and Aaron Robinson each having lock-down abilities. Clarke is the leader of the group and teams seems to go away from him due to his abilities. Antwan Collier is another well-rounded player on the back-end for the Knights. Simply put, the game could hinge on whether Marshall’s secondary can limit the high-powered attack with Davis and others. That’s a lot of pressure on Chris Jackson and Steven Gilmore on the outside.
Special teams — Marshall
Marshall has to dominate special teams to have a chance, but it won’t be easily done. Herd longsnapper Matthew Beardall and UCF kicker Dylan Barnas is a fun reunion after playing in high school together, but Barnas’ abilities match those of Justin Rohrwasser. The difference could be in Marshall’s punt block/coverage team. UCF has had two blocked this season and that is a strong point of the Herd. However, Marshall must limit UCF punt returner Otis Anderson, who is a threat anywhere he gets a touch.
Getting it done — UCF
The Knights have a well-balanced team that is every bit as good as Cincinnati, whom the Herd was soundly beaten by in Huntington earlier this year. Marshall’s strong bowl record does warrant notice, as does the fact that UCF is probably not overly excited about the matchup, considering it has been the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. Still, UCF has too many weapons for the Herd and earns a 35-24 win in the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.