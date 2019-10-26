Quarterbacks — WKU
Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey now leads the Hilltoppers at the quarterback spot after an injury sidelined Steven Duncan. Storey is completing 70 percent of passes with five touchdowns and only one interception. Marshall’s Isaiah Green is a factor in both run and pass scenarios, but he’ll have to take care of the football this week for the Herd.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall’s Brenden Knox had 220 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Florida Atlantic last week with 163 of his 220 yards coming after contact. He is the best back in Conference USA, at this point of the year. WKU’s Gaej Walker is a converted defensive back, but has carried the mail with 143 attempts and 628 yards on the year.
Wide receivers — WKU
WKU’s Lucky Jackson is a problem for the Herd defense, as is Jahcour Pearson and Quin Jernighan. Jackson is heavily involved in the trickeration of the Hilltoppers, too, so he’s a must-watch. Marshall is hoping to get Broc Thompson back, but if not, Corey Gammage could see additional time. Tavin Richardson also needs to be a bigger target in the passing attack.
Offensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s offensive line is pushing the pile for more than 200 yards on the ground per game while the opposition has also not gotten to Isaiah Green with regularity. WKU’s offensive front is led by Seth Joest and are also solid in pass protection, but the inability to get the rushing attack established hinders the Hilltoppers.
Defensive line — WKU and Marshall
Both teams thrive at the defensive front spots and produce pressure from that area. Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone is a problem with 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks, but the interior of the Hilltoppers’ defense is just as strong. Marshall’s defensive front has forged pressure that has led to 15 sacks in the last two games, and the unit looks to continue that pattern this week.
Linebackers — Marshall
Marshall’s tandem of Tavante Beckett and Omari Cobb have been solid throughout the season with 65 and 57 tackles respectively. Tyler Brown is also becoming a presence with sacks, as well. Western Kentucky’s Kyle Bailey is the leader in the second level of the WKU defense — one that has been good against the run.
Secondary — WKU
Marshall’s absences are a big factor in this spot with Brandon Drayton’s suspension and uncertainty in the health of Chris Jackson and Nazeeh Johnson (undisclosed injuries). Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham are young players who will have to step up in their absence.
Special teams — Marshall
WKU’s punt team has been stellar, but inconsistency in the kicking department has been a struggle. Marshall’s special teams unit had its best week last week as Justin Rohrwasser was true on a pair of field goal attempts while also serving well in directional kickoffs that helped solve the Herd’s coverage woes.
Getting it done — Marshall
It’s Homecoming in Huntington and two strong C-USA East Division teams are squaring off with the division lead in their sights. Western Kentucky has seen success in Huntington, but the lack of a constant rushing attack is a hindrance. Marshall has finished halves well in each of the last two weeks, and that trend continues. Marshall wins, 31-20.