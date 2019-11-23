Quarterbacks - Charlotte
Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds has raised his level of play over the last few weeks to lead the 49ers to a three-game winning streak. Reynolds has thrown for 882 yards while rushing for 290 with eight total touchdowns during the streak.
Running backs - Marshall
Marshall's Brenden Knox continues to be a pillar of consistency, rushing for more than 100 yards in four of six conference games with one of those he didn't being a 99-yard performance. Knox leads Conference USA with 1,046 yards on the season.
Wide receivers - Marshall
Charlotte's Victor Tucker and Cameron Dollar have been a successful 1-2 punch for the 49ers, but the return of Obi Obialo for Marshall adds a dynamic that only makes the total receiving corps for the Herd even more dangerous. Obialo adds a deep presence that opens the field for Marshall's tight ends and offers single-coverage matchups to others.
Offensive line - Marshall and Charlotte
Both teams feature well-balanced offenses that pride themselves on establishing both run and pass. The offensive fronts lead C-USA's only offenses to average 200 yards per game in both the run and pass. The difference in this one will come down to protecting the quarterback.
Defensive line - Charlotte and Marshall
In terms of production along the defensive line, they don't get much better than Charlotte defensive ends Alex Highsmith and Markees Watts, who are each in the top-5 in C-USA in sacks. Marshall's depth at the defensive line position may be stronger, but Highsmith is the top defender on the field.
Linebackers - Marshall
Marshall's combination of Tavante Beckett and Omari Cobb at linebacker brings the league's No. 2 and No. 3 tacklers to the fold. Beckett is the reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after a 13-tackle performance that included a fumble recovery in a win over Louisiana Tech.
Secondary - Marshall
The Herd secondary took a step forward last week against a stout group of receivers with Louisiana Tech. Steven Gilmore has elevated his game to join an experienced body of defensive backs for Marshall that have limited big plays in recent weeks.
Special teams - Marshall
Charlotte's Jonathan Cruz and Marshall's Justin Rohrwasser are two of the league's top kickers, but Robert LeFevre's ability to pin teams deep has been crucial to the Herd's success. Marshall's kickoff coverage is still a problem that needs solved.
Getting it done - Marshall
This one is going to be a dogfight down in Charlotte. The 49ers are looking to become bowl-eligible and they would need to beat their former head coach - Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert - to do so. It is also Senior Day, which heightens the emotion. Both teams are playing well, but Marshall finds a way to hold off the 49ers late, winning 28-24.