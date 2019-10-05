Asher O’Hara has taken over for Brent Stockstill and has performed well, despite going against three Power Five schools. O’Hara is completing 70 percent of passes, has a 4:1 touchdown to interception ratio and is Middle Tennessee’s leading rusher. Marshall’s Isaiah Green is coming off a tough performance in the loss to Cincinnati.
Brenden Knox is the top back in the game, but Middle Tennessee’s Brad Anderson is also a threat as a runner and receiver. For Middle Tennessee to get going, Anderson needs to as well. Knox is battling through injuries, but the matchup lends itself to the Herd having a good day on the ground.
Middle Tennessee’s Ty Lee is a huge weapon in this game and just set the program record for consecutive games with a reception (44). Jarrin Pierce is another guy the Herd defense has to account for. Marshall’s wide outs need a bounce-back game after not working open in the Cincinnati loss. They must help Green out in this one.
Marshall’s offensive line didn’t fare well last week, but this matchup lends itself to a get-right game in the rushing department. Several along this unit were on the field when Marshall topped the Blue Raiders 38-10 in 2017 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Marshall’s Channing Hames and Marquis Couch headline a group that has depth, but needs consistency. Middle Tennessee’s Malik Manciel and Tyshun Render are both player to watch as well.
Khalil Brooks and DQ Thomas are a pair of veteran players for Middle Tennessee, and are third and fourth on the team in tackles. Marshall’s Tavante Beckett is averaging 10 tackles per game and leads the Herd while Omari Cobb has a knack for turnovers.
While Marshall has the advantage at the cornerback spots, Middle Tennessee’s veteran safety tandem of Reed Blankenship and Jovante Moffatt provides leadership, skill and game experience. This is the Blue Raiders’ best position on the field.
Crews Holt is a solid kicker for the Blue Raiders while Ty Lee is also a dangerous return man in both kickoff and punt situations. If Marshall’s kickoff coverage continues to allow big returns, which set the opposition up for short fields, the Herd is going to have major problems.
Marshall got a piece of humble pie last week as Cincinnati came in and silenced the Herd to the tune of a 52-14 loss. The Herd is more talented across the board, but also hasn’t been on the road for a game in weeks. Still, Marshall’s run game should right the ship as the Herd gets a 28-24 win.