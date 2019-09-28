Quarterbacks — Marshall
It’s almost uncanny how close the numbers are between Marshall’s Isaiah Green and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. Green’s advantage here is honestly in his receivers, should he need to make a play in the passing game. Green has also taken care of the football a bit better, giving him an ever-so-slight edge. Make no mistake, though, Ridder is a tough cookie and will be a handful for the Herd defense. These are two of the better sophomore quarterbacks in FBS.
Running backs — Cincinnati
Michael Warren is a load for the Bearcats, who also follow up with Tavian Thomas, giving Cincinnati a pair of 220-plus pound rushers. The health of Marshall’s Brenden Knox is a decent-sized question mark for the Herd, but Sheldon Evans is ready should Knox be limited.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s experience in this position group is its biggest asset, and its trio of tight ends — led by Xavier Gaines’ versatility — are the difference maker. Like Marshall, Cincinnati’s most consistent passing weapon is tight end Josiah Deguara, but Alec Pierce is the home run hitter. Marshall’s Corey Gammage could be a gamebreaker in this one.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd offensive line had its cleanest game of the season against Ohio, not allowing any sacks and forging an offense that rushed for 305 yards. However, Cincinnati’s defense will bring a major test similar to Boise State’s. Cincinnati is averaging under four yards a rush and has allowed 10 sacks, which could play key if Marshall can get the Bearcats in long yardage situations.
Defensive line — Marshall
Again, a very close matchup in position groupings. The best player on the field may well be Cincinnati’s Michael Pitts, who can disrupt a flow in many ways. However, Marshall’s Channing Hames has a chance to be a similar force and has a knack for big games. The Herd’s depth gets a boost with Fermin Silva likely back. Marshall has to watch for Malik Vann, who isn’t a starter, but is a big force for Cincinnati when in the game.
Linebackers — Cincinnati
This could be the best group of linebackers that Marshall faces all season. Cincinnati’s Perry Young and Bryan Wright are a tough duo while backup Jarell White is also a force. They are strong and powerful while possessing the speed and athleticism to move laterally against the run. For Marshall, Tavante Beckett’s film from Ohio was extremely impressive as he gets re-acclimated to the game after two seasons out, but he’ll need to have a big week, along with Omari Cobb in this one.
Secondary — Cincinnati
Darrick Forrest is an impressive safety for the Bearcats, leading the team with 25 tackles in three games. Marshall’s secondary has been solid, led by the return of Brandon Drayton, but there have been blown assignments at times for the Herd, which has led to big gains. Cincinnati thrives off big plays in the passing game, so the Herd has to be disciplined on the back end.
Special teams — Cincinnati
Marshall’s kickoff coverage unit was not good against Ohio and Doc Holliday was not happy about it because Ohio had an early field position advantage. Robert LeFevre has done a solid job of flipping the field when punting and the Bearcats have struggled in the field goal department.
Getting it done — Marshall
Ultimately, this has all the feel of another Ohio contest, albeit a lower-scoring affair that could come down to a late field goal or potential miss. The Herd’s home-field advantage will play a large part. Marshall wins, 24-21.
