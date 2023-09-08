Marshall debuts its black football helmets during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. A new recruiting class has signed on to join the Herd as it closes out its 2022-23 season.
It wasn't a flashy performance in the season opener, but Cam Fancher was efficient and helped the Herd move the ball in the second half of a win over Albany. Marshall has a leg up here in the fact that the Thundering Herd knows who its true starter is, while ECU has bounced between Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn.
Running Back — Marshall
Rasheen Ali had a field day against the Pirates the last time the two met in 2021, rushing for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and proved last week he can still be as dynamic as he was then even after missing the bulk of 2022 to injury. East Carolina's Rahjai Harris and Javious Bond were less than impressive against Michigan last week.
Wide Receivers — Marshall
The Pirates were forced to replace much of their wideout production from 2022 with the departures of Isaiah Winstead, CJ Johnson and Ryan Jones, the top three targets from the previous year. A running back was their leading receiver last week against Michigan, and it's hard to give the nod here for that reason. Marshall's receivers excel in screen-passing schemes and also have the benefit of an incumbent QB.
Offensive line — ECU
The Pirates didn't allow a sack to the second-ranked Wolverines last week, an impressive feat in the season opener, despite one piece of the offensive line making his first collegiate start and another making his ECU debut. They're strong up front and only allowed 17 sacks in 13 games last season. Marshall didn't allow a sack either, but the competition wasn't as high in Week 1.
Defensive line — ECU
Ten Marshall defensive players registered a half-sack or tackle for loss last week against Albany. The majority of those were on the defensive line, where the Herd has a ton of depth, but for East Carolina, creating pressure through different personnel looks is its calling card. The Pirates limited Michigan standout Blake Corum to less than 100 yards last week and will create some matchup problems for the Herd's offensive front.
Linebackers — Marshall
The Herd has a bevy of experience at this position, with Kesean Brown and Eli Neal leading the effort, supplemented by meaningful snaps from J'Coryan Anderson and Stephen Dix Jr. ECU's Jeremy Lewis has made 22 consecutive starts for the Pirates, but in terms of overall experience and athleticism, the Herd has the edge.
Secondary — Marshall
Both of these units lost quite a bit of experience from a season ago and have replenished through the transfer portal. Marshall made some mistakes last week against Albany, but ECU's unit got cut up by Michigan QB JJ McCarthy in a 30-3 loss in Week 1. No clear winner here, but based on its performances in passing situations in the season openers, Marshall gets the vote.
Special Teams — ECU
Marshall has not shown any consistency in the special teams group, and until it does, don't expect an advantage in this phase of the game. Rece Verhoff had his only field goal attempt blocked and John McConnell averaged a hair over 30 yards per punt last week. Javious Bond is a dynamic returner for ECU, and the Pirates kicking game is head and shoulders above the Herd.
Getting it done — Marshall
What Herd fans saw last week was not indicative of what Marshall is capable of overall. ECU is a greater test than Albany was, and the Herd will have to be better in all three phases in order to get it done. Despite never having won in Greenville, North Carolina, Marshall does enough on offense to win the time of possession battle and puts together a couple of early scoring drives, and the defense creates a couple of turnovers late to seal the win and move to 2-0.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
