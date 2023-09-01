Nothing against Cam Fancher here, but what Reese Poffenbarger has been able to do since taking over the Albany offense is impressive. He uses his legs to extend plays and spreads the ball around to a plethora of different targets. Eleven different players caught passes last week when he threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns without turning the ball over.
Running Back — Marshall
Rasheen Ali is back and fully healthy, and with AJ Turner behind him, who has just as much burst and can get to the second level, this running back crew is hard to beat. None of the Great Danes backs hit 70 yards last week against Fordham.
Wide Receivers — Marshall
Both teams have depth, and by that I mean they each might rotate six guys in there on Saturday. The Herd's 2s are just as much a part of the game plan as the 1s, and Albany played seven receivers last week -- each of which caught at least one pass. Speed advantage, though, goes to the Herd, especially if they can push the ball downfield.
Offensive line — Marshall
Four returning starters who have a ton of chemistry together will be joined by a Power Five transfer at left guard, either Altrique Barlow (TCU) or Lloyd Willis (Florida State). They have a size advantage on the Great Danes defensive line and down the stretch last year proved a little more reliable than their midseason lapse showed in 2022.
Defensive line — Marshall
Experience, and having Owen Porter, trumps all. The senior in his final season does enough to elevate his position group over the opponents, but it's closer than you might think. Albany's Anton Juncaj and AJ Simon combined for seven sacks in a Week Zero win over Fordham, so don't be surprised if they make a play or two, but the Herd is deep in the trenches and has a bevy of talent behind Porter. They should show just have good they are Saturday.
Linebackers — Marshall
Dylan Kelly led Albany in tackles, recording a dozen against Fordham in Week Zero, but depth wins again here. Eli Neal is the leader of the group for Marshall and is joined by Stephen Dix Jr., Kesean Brown and J'Coryan Anderson in the middle of the defense. All are proven playmakers.
Secondary — Marshall
The rich get richer with the addition of Jahsen Wint, who joins the Herd secondary after the NCAA approved his eligibility waiver. The walk-on provides another weapon to a loaded back end that returns Micah Abraham and brought in JJ Roberts to help shore up some holes left after last year.
Special Teams — Albany
Neither one of these special teams units are particularly strong. Albany's Tyler Pastula averaged 44 yards per punt last week and John Opalko hit both field goal attempts from inside 30 yards last week. John McConnell is back at punter for the Herd but needs to be more consistent. Rece Verhoff was challenged by transfer Kameron Lake at placekicker in fall camp and Herd fans might see both Saturday.
Getting it done — Marshall
It's the expectation, right? FBS trumps FCS, though with 40 new guys on the roster, I wouldn't be surprised to see a little bit of rust knocked off in the first quarter before Marshall takes command of the game in the second. That said, Albany is a much improved team. Not good enough to beat the Herd, but there are playmakers littered throughout the roster and that might show up early. Marshall wins big to start the year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
