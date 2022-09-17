Both quarterbacks in this one have been solid in their own ways through two games. Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi has completed 85 percent of his passes to lead FBS and has also limited mistakes. Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald is coming off a five-touchdown performance and ranks among tops in FBS in TD passes, but he’s not faced a defense such as Marshall’s yet.
Running backs — Marshall
Khalan Laborn is coming off a week in which he rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown at Notre Dame, including a huge 42-yard run to set up the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Those numbers earned him Doak Walker Award’s nomination as National Running Back of the Week. Bowling Green’s rushing attack has yet to get going this season.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s Corey Gammage has yet to have a big outing from a receiving standpoint this season, and that could spell big trouble for the Falcons in this one. The Herd hasn’t put up big numbers, yet, but they haven’t needed to. This one could be one where the passing game opens up. Bowling Green’s C.J. Lewis and Odieu Hiliare are players to watch.
Offensive line — Marshall
One of Marshall’s lone question marks coming into 2022 has been more of an exclamation point as the Herd offensive line has bullied its way to 300 yards rushing per game. BG’s defensive line will bring pressure and multiple looks, which will test that front. The Falcons’ offensive line has struggled to protect McDonald — a key to this game.
Defensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s combination of speed on the edge and beef on the interior has made life tough for the opposition so far. The depth of the unit also is a plus for the Herd in this one. Bowling Green’s front is also solid, placing the Falcons among the FBS leaders in sacks coming into the game.
Linebackers — Marshall
Marshall’s Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal bring lots of experience, but Charlie Gray has shown a knack for big-play situations early this season, too. Bowling Green’s J.B. Brown and D.J. Taylor aren’t listed as starters, but statistically, they are the Falcons’ top options at the second level.
Secondary — Marshall
Marshall’s Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham have each been big in the first two weeks for the Herd at their cornerback spots. Winning one-on-one battles will be big again on Saturday against the Falcons. BG’s safeties are strong with Chris Bacon leading the team in tackles while Jordan Anderson has a pick and a break-up to his credit.
Special teams — Bowling Green
The Falcons have blocked a punt in each of their first two games, which is a point of emphasis for Marshall, who also had one blocked late at Notre Dame. Marshall’s Talik Keaton could have some chances to return low-liner punts this week, which could work in the Herd’s favor, too. The kicking game is not necessarily a strength of either team at this point.
Getting it done — Marshall
Coming off a huge win over Notre Dame, this could be a dangerous affair — especially with Marshall’s history at Bowling Green. However, Marshall has too many weapons and too much speed for BG. Look for this one to get ugly, too. Marshall wins, 45-17.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
