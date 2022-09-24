This is a tight battle with Marshall’s Henry Colombi and Troy’s Gunnar Wilson each being efficient quarterbacks. Colombi hit a lull against Bowling Green last week as the Herd’s offensive line broke down. That has to get fixed for the Herd to get a road win.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn has stepped into the starting role and is fourth nationally in yards per game at 140.7. Laborn has gone over 100 yards in each contest this season. Troy’s DK Billingsley is a player to watch for the Trojans.
Wide receivers — Troy
Marshall’s Corey Gammage and Talik Keaton have been solid but Troy’s trio of Jabre Barber, RaJae Johnson and Deshon Stoudemire have forged a solid target mix for Watson. Gammage needs to have a big day for the Herd.
Offensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s offensive line is still gaining yardage, but the pocket collapsed too many times on Colombi last week, which led to drive stalls and a lack of points. Troy’s rushing attack has not gotten going, but considering the number of passes the Trojans have thrown, the line is holding up well in pass-blocking.
Defensive line — Marshall
This is an area that will decide the game. Marshall’s defensive front got into the backfield against Bowling Green on several occasions, but was unable to finish plays, which resulted in extended plays and deep balls. The Herd must finish when it gets home against Troy. T.J. Jackson has been Troy’s top “havoc” guy while Will Choloh is a force in the middle.
Linebackers — Troy
The health of Troy’s Carlton Martial is a big key here. Martial is one of the best linebackers in not only the Sun Belt, but all of college football. He did not play in the loss to App State last week. If he sees the field this week, he’s a difference-maker. Marshall’s Charlie Gray has been a consistent force each week while Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal bring experience.
Secondary — Marshall
Marshall’s secondary has shown tremendous cover ability on short and intermediate routes, but the Herd failed to get its head around on a few deep balls last week and got burned by Bowling Green. Troy’s Craig Slocum and Reddy Steward lead a talented secondary.
Special teams — Troy
Troy punter Mike Rivers is one of the best in the nation, averaging nearly 47 yards per punt. With both defenses being stout, field position will be crucial, as will the return game for each.
Getting it done — Troy
The Trojans are one of the winningest programs in Sun Belt history. It will be personal as a new league team comes into their house as a favorite. Marshall was 0-2 against the Sun Belt last season despite leading going into the fourth quarter. A similar fate awaits the Herd as Troy earns an exciting 27-24 win.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
