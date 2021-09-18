Quarterbacks — East Carolina
This one is a close battle, so the side goes with experience, which ECU’s Holton Ahlers has a bit more of. Both players possess a live arm and can also make plays with their feet, but Ahlers has been in a few more big games. This game will be one where Marshall’s Grant Wells sees pressure and has to deal with it accordingly. He’s done well so far, but against lesser competition.
Running backs — Marshall
Neither ground game has really gotten into gear yet this season, but Marshall started to find itself a bit in the second half last week while wearing down NC Central. Marshall’s Rasheen Ali said earlier this week that the Herd backs have to be more patient and let runs develop, which is a focal point. East Carolina running back Rahjai Harris — a first-team All-AAC selection last year — has not started strong, but could find holes if the Herd is not gap-sound this week.
Receivers — Marshall
The combination of Talik Keaton and Corey Gammage continues to shine for the Herd with both in the top 50 nationally in yards per game, despite limited action in each of the first two weeks. East Carolina also has potential weapons on the outside. Marshall coach Charles Huff pointed out Tyler Snead and C.J. Johnson in his press conference this week, but young receiver Jsi Mitchell is the guy who has been a big-play threat so far.
Offensive line — Marshall
This one may be a bit of a mirage as Wells has stayed pretty upright so far this season while ECU has allowed nine sacks against strong competition in App State and South Carolina. However, the Herd’s Will Ulmer and Alex Mollette provide a leadership that has proven tough through the years. This matchup is close, as are most of them between the teams.
Defensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s depth along the defensive front is the strength of its team and such will be needed this week against the Pirates, who have started strong offensively, but faded later in games. The Herd defensive line is led by Jamare Edwards and T.J. Johnson on the inside while edge players Shane Simmons and Koby Cumberlander are also havoc-makers. ECU’s Xavier Smith can be a stand-up end or linebacker, so his versatility to roll up is crucial.
Linebackers — Marshall and East Carolina
This is a battle that’s too close to call with each unit featuring some talented athletes and defenders at the second level. Marshall’s Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan lead the Herd with Charlie Gray also adding a playmaker to the mix. In addition to Smith, ECU’s Bruce Bivens and Myles Berry join Jireh Wilson to provide pressure in many facets.
Secondary — East Carolina
A slight edge goes to the Pirates here, simply because Nazeeh Johnson has missed time, as has Brandon Drayton, which means the Herd’s top unit has not necessarily been seen yet in full. ECU’s D.J. Ford catches the eye on film while Ja’Quan McMillian was strong against App State before going silent against South Carolina. He’ll look for a bounce-back this week.
Special teams — Marshall
East Carolina’s Tyler Snead is a dangerous weapon in the return game for the Pirates and punter Jonn Young is averaging 45.7 yards per punt, which could loom large. Marshall’s coverage units will be critical to limit Snead and the Herd needs a consistent effort without penalties from its special units this week.
Getting it done — Marshall
The Herd is tough enough at home, regardless, but with the 1971 team being honored and East Carolina coming off a disappointing home loss against a Power Five foe that they easily could’ve won, the mixture is there for the Herd to make a statement. Marshall still has some turnover issues, but starts fast in this one, which puts East Carolina in a bad spot during a 38-17 win.