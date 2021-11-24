Quarterbacks - WKU
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,640 yards with 48 touchdowns and nine interceptions - just crazy numbers. Marshall's Grant Wells is now at 3,357 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this season. Wells has to limit turnovers in this one.
Running backs - Marshall
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali is one of Conference USA's biggest threats, rushing for 103 yards per game while leading the nation with 22 total touchdowns (20 rushing). WKU's Adam Cofield and Noah Whittington do just enough to keep the opposition honest.
Receivers - WKU
Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns leads FBS with 123 receptions and 1,511 yards. He also has 12 touchdowns on the season. While Sterns gets the focus, there are four WKU receivers with at least six touchdown receptions. Marshall's Corey Gammage has potential for a big game while Willie Johnson and Xavier Gaines also could pose problems. Talik Keaton is an X-factor after working his way back to action last week following a wrist injury. He's fresh, which is a big factor late in the year.
Offensive line - Marshall
Marshall's offensive line proved last week that they can push the pile and dominate at the point of attack, as shown by a 300-yard rushing effort in the Charlotte win. A similar effort would help the Herd grind the clock and keep the WKU offense on the sidelines. WKU has only allowed 12 sacks all season, but that is as much system-based as anything. If Marshall gets the Hilltoppers into third-and-long, it could test the Hilltoppers' front.
Defensive line - Marshall
This is a tough one to call because both units are extremely good. The defensive ends edge goes slightly to WKU with Juwuan Jones and DeAngelo Malone, but the overall depth of the Herd's defensive front and ability of the interior gives them the nod. T.J. Johnson has been a handful for the Herd on the inside while the ends for Marshall have to work quick and contain Zappe to make him uncomfortable.
Linebackers - Marshall
Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal each will have the spotlight on them in this one as they will be called on to not only stop the run, but also cover in certain areas. Those two have been leaders all season, so it's best on best for the Herd defense against the WKU offense. WKU's Will Ignont is someone to watch for. He and fellow linebacker Jaden Hunter will be tested by Marshall's rushing attack.
Secondary - WKU
This one is a close one, but the edge goes to the Hilltoppers despite Marshall having the top-ranked secondary in C-USA. Teams have had to throw against WKU due to the offensive numbers they put up, which has skewed their productivity. WKU has forced the opposition into 18 interceptions, feasting on mistakes, which makes them a sneaky top unit. Safety Antwon Kincade is solid and nickelback Beanie Bishop is a top-tier defender. Corner Dominique Bradshaw would love nothing more than to get a pick against the Herd after choosing WKU over Marshall in his recruiting process.
Special teams - WKU
The kicking game is an area where WKU has a decided edge. Other than UTSA's Hunter Duplessis, there is no one better than Brayden Narveson, who is 16 of 18 on field goal attempts on the season. Punter John Haggerty hasn't been called on much, but he's averaging close to 50 yards per punt (?!?), so Marshall needs a solid return game to counter the field position battle, too.
Getting it done - Marshall
All the focus is on each offense and many parallels are being drawn to the memorable 2014 game between the teams in which it ended up 67-66 WKU in an overtime thriller. Marshall has the offensive game to stay with the Tops and also the bend-but-don't-break defense to allow yards, but not points. Look for the third quarter to be a big swing quarter in this one. Marshall wins the game and the East...41-37.