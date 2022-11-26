Darren Grainger can do it all and Georgia State does as he does. The redshirt senior is the team's leading rusher with 718 yards on the ground to go with six touchdowns. He's also thrown for 2,100 yards ant 17 scores in 11 games this season. If there's been any offense for the Panthers, it's been because of him.
Running Back — Marshall
Getting Rasheen Ali back in the rotation makes this an easy choice. This is how it was meant to be all along, Ali and Khalan Laborn providing a nice 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Even while shaking off the rust, Ali brought a nice spark to the offense in his 2022 debut at Georgia Southern, leading the team with 79 yards rushing.
Wide Receivers — Marshall
Depth, depth and more depth. Maybe the biggest surprise of 2022 has been the young guns who have stepped into big roles in the passing game. EJ Horton and Charles Montgomery have been huge for the Herd in recent weeks with others like Corey Gammage and Talik Keaton battling injury. Georgia State has an explosive weapon in Jamari Thrash but the Herd has threats all over the field.
Offensive line — Marshall
It feels like the offensive line is playing its best football of the season. After allowing 31 sacks through the first eight games, it has allowed just two in the last three. Georgia State has more experience at the position, with two players that have started at least 58 games, but the Herd has put together a string of good performances up front and that should continue.
Defensive line — Marshall
The Herd's rotation up front continues to cause problems for its opposition, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon with most of those pieces still healthy. The Panthers have some weapons on the line but not near the number of able bodies that Marshall boasts.
Linebackers — Georgia State
A month ago, this might have swung in favor of Marshall but the Panthers' linebacking corps has taken off over the past four contests, many thanks to Shamar McCollum who has 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in the last three weeks. Jordan Veneziale leads the team in tackles for the second consecutive season and gives them a steady veteran presence on defense.
Secondary — Marshall
The Herd is holding teams to fewer than 200 yards passing per contest and has come up with 11 interceptions and broken up 29 passes this season in a total group effort. Opposing quarterbacks have struggled to throw against them all year long.
Special Teams — Georgia State
Michael Hayes does it all - a one man show for kickoffs, place kicking and punting for the Panthers. He's missed three times on 13 field goal attempts and made 39-40 extra points while averaging 42 yards per punt, which helps in the battle for field position. Marshall's special teams is effective, but hasn't shown prolonged consistency this year.
Getting it done — Marshall
There's not much on the line in the final regular season game. Marshall has secured bowl eligibility and a winning season while Georgia State cannot reach either of those designations. That makes this a dangerous game for Marshall, but if the team is able to establish its offense early and strike first on the scoreboard, it will set the tone for a win on Senior Day.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
