Quarterbacks — Marshall and Rice
Marshall’s Grant Wells and Rice’s Mike Collins have statistically been C-USA’s two best this season. Wells, who was named to Davey O’Brien’s QB Class of 2020 this week, has thrown for 1,674 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. In three games, Collins has thrown for 802 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.
Running backs — Marshall
This week is expected to be a tough matchup and they don’t get much tougher than Marshall’s Brenden Knox, who has rushed for 744 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Knox will need to get tough yards this week and finish after contact against the Owls. Rice features Juma Otoviano, who has 195 yards on 45 carries in three games.
Wide receivers — Marshall
The Owls have the game’s top statistical talent in Austin Trammell, who has caught 16 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns, but the Herd’s balanced attack that features Corey Gammage, Willie Johnson and Artie Henry wins out. Add Talik Keaton back to the mix and Xavier Gaines at tight end, and the Herd could have a big day through the air should Rice look to take Knox away from the offense.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd’s veteran offensive front goes up against a talented Rice defensive line, but one who has given up yardage and struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. Marshall’s senior-laden group will be motivated on Senior Day. Rice’s offensive front against Marshall’s defensive line will be a battle worth watching. It will swing the game’s balance. The Owls have allowed 10 sacks in three games.
Defensive line — Marshall
Both teams are extremely talented along the defensive front, but Marshall’s depth at the position has been a strength all season. Koby Cumberlander and Darius Hodge have wreaked havoc outside while Jamare Edwards and company have been strong in the middle. Rice’s Kenneth Orji is one to watch for the Owls.
Linebackers — Marshall
Again, it’s a position in which two of the league’s best will stand on opposite sidelines and showcase their abilities this week. Marshall’s Tavante Beckett leads the Herd with 69 tackles and leads the nation with four fumble recoveries. Rice’s Blaze Alldredge has 32 tackles in three games and is a problem when it comes to getting into the backfield.
Secondary — Marshall
This will be the key position of the game. Because of Rice’s power-look attack with tight ends and a fullback, the Herd safeties will be forced to crash down on the run while keeping their eyes right for play-action. Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton will be critical for the Herd defense. Rice’s Miles McCord draws tough assignments on the outside in this one, and will likely be in one-on-one looks.
Special teams — Marshall
With Trammell in the return game, Marshall has to be wary and do a good job of getting him stopped. However, the Herd’s coverage units this season have done a solid job. Rice punter Charlie Mendes will be key if the Owls are to stay in it. He’s got a big leg and can swing field position quickly.
Getting it done — Marshall
The Herd has never lost to Rice in Huntington and that trend doesn’t start this week, either. Marshall is a bit rusty after the layoff and Rice does a good job of keeping it manageable, but the Herd gets a 28-13 win.