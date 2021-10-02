Quarterbacks — Marshall
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was named National Player of the Week last season after his performance against the Blue Raiders and he’s also one of the top quarterbacks nationally in yardage per game in 2021. Middle Tennessee switched quarterbacks to Chase Cunningham last week and he responded with five touchdown passes in a loss to Charlotte.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali leads all scorers in FBS with 10 touchdowns on the season — eight of those coming on the ground. Ali has settled in to the Herd’s starting role and has the burst to break through what should be big holes in the Middle Tennessee defense. The Blue Raiders have struggled for consistency at running back with Amir Rasul leading the way. No back has more than 100 total rushing yards on the season, however.
Receivers — Marshall
For the first three games, Marshall was led by Corey Gammage and Talik Keaton, who were mainstays. App State did a good job of shutting them down, but Shadeed Ahmed and Xavier Gaines had big performances instead. Look for Gaines to have favorable matchups and Gammage to rebound against a Middle Tennessee secondary that can be exposed.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd has started to get things together in both facets of the game, which has made for consistent offensive production in terms of yardage. Middle Tennessee has struggled to protect the quarterback, which is a big problem while facing the Herd.
Defensive line — Marshall
This should be an area where the Herd can stand out on Saturday, if healthy. Jamare Edwards and Koby Cumberlander will be matchup nightmares and the young talent the Herd possesses has also performed well. The rotation could easily wear down the offensive line of the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee has not done well in getting into the backfield in either the run or the pass in 2021.
Linebackers — Marshall
Middle Tennessee’s DQ Thomas is a solid player for the Blue Raiders and possesses plenty of game-changing ability, but the Herd’s trio of Eli Neal, Abraham Beauplan and Charlie Gray has been solid throughout the season.
Secondary — Middle Tennessee
Marshall’s secondary has plenty of talent, but simply hasn’t made plays when in position to do so. Middle Tennessee’s Reed Blankenship and Teldrick Ross are a pair of playmakers who can turn a long drive into no points quickly, so the slight edge goes to the Blue Raiders due to the clutch gene.
Special teams — Marshall
Marshall’s kickoff return produced a touchdown last week and has been solid throughout the season, but the inability to hit field goals in the clutch has been a problem. Middle Tennessee’s Jaylin Lane is a problem as a punt returner and Kyle Ullbrich has been a solid punter. Marshall’s Robert LeFevre had a solid week of punting at App State, but needs to be consistent.
Getting it done — Marshall
This is a game in which Marshall should get a sizable win, based on talent and performance. However, the Murfreesboro curse has been prevalent, which is worrisome. Marshall is going to get out to a sizable lead before Middle Tennessee makes a bit of a comeback, but the Herd finds a way to finally close out in a 48-35 win to open Conference USA action.