It’s hard to ignore the efficiency that Marshall’s Henry Colombi showed during the Herd’s 55-3 win over Norfolk State when he went 24 of 26 through the air. Now, can he do it against superior competition? Colombi has the game experience factor over Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner, who was inconsistent against Ohio State. Buchner completed his first eight passes against the Buckeyes, but finished with completions in just two of his final 10 throws.
Running backs — Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree is a special back who can really break a game open, but the offensive line for the Fighting Irish will have to open holes against a strong Marshall defensive front. Marshall’s Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne each eclipsed 100 yards in last week’s win, but will face much tougher tests against Notre Dame this week.
Wide receivers — Notre Dame
Tight end Michael Mayer is the game’s biggest matchup problem, which gives this mark to the Fighting Irish. Lorenzo Styles is also a big-play guy that will give Marshall’s secondary fits. Marshall’s Talik Keaton established himself well last week and Corey Gammage needs to have a big game for the Herd if the team is to stay in it in South Bend.
Offensive line — Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish front will be chomping to establish the run after struggling to do so against Ohio State last week. On the other side, Marshall will be looking to prove last week’s 380-yard rushing performance was not fool’s gold against a stout front presence this week.
Defensive line — Marshall and Notre Dame
Marshall’s depth and playmaking ability help earn it a nod here, but Notre Dame’s Howard Cross will be a tough matchup to handle in the interior as the Herd looks to keep Colombi upright throughout the game. Koby Cumberlander and Owen Porter each need to create havoc for the Herd on the outside to disrupt the Notre Dame offense.
Linebackers — Notre Dame
Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser played well against the Buckeyes last week for a Notre Dame defense that limited Ohio State to just 21 points. Bo Bauer and JD Bertrand are also names to look for among the Fighting Irish backers. Marshall’s Charlie Gray led the Herd with eight tackles last week while the duo of Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal bring experience in what is sure to be a raucous environment.
Secondary — Notre Dame
Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis led the Fighting Irish in tackles last week and joins with TaRiq Bracy and Cam Hart as players on the outside who can create turnovers quickly. Marshall’s Steven Gilmore will be tested and the communication between new safeties Andre Sam and Isaiah Norman will be critical. Look for Jadarius Green-McKnight to also see more run this week.
Special teams — Notre Dame
ND punter Jon Sot consistently boomed the ball over the head of Ohio State return guys, even notching a 75-yard punt in last week’s game. He can flip the field at any point and gives the Irish a decisive edge. But, if he out-kicks his coverage, can Talik Keaton can advantage in the return game.
Getting it done — Notre Dame
The bottom line is that Notre Dame is considered a top-10 team nationally and looked every bit the part — even in a loss to Ohio State last week. The Fighting Irish will be hungry and amped for Marcus Freeman’s first home game. Marshall played well last week, but against an inferior opponent. Notre Dame wins it, 38-17.
