In his fourth year in the system, Grayson McCall has a great understanding of what Coastal Carolina’s offense is supposed to look like, logging a 28-4 record since taking over as the starter in 2020. He’s won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Awards and hasn’t missed a beat this season. When it comes to quarterback, Marshall’s offense still feels like a work in progress. The Chanticleers don’t have that problem.
Running back — Marshall
Injuries have plagued the Coastal Carolina backfield this year with four running backs missing time due to injury. It’s prevented any kind of consistency in the run game whereas Marshall’s Khalan Laborn is one of the best backs in all of college football, already rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Marshall should have the upper hand on the ground.
Wide receivers — Coastal Carolina
Led by Georgia State transfer Sam Pinckney, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound physical receiver, the Chanticleers have put their wideouts in good positions by using a variety of offensive formations. Pinckney leads the team in receptions and receiving yards but Jared Brown has transformed into an explosive weapon for Grayson McCall. The redshirt junior has a team-high five receiving touchdowns and each of them have come from 50-plus yards.
Offensive line — Coastal Carolina
The Chants are averaging over 450 yards of offense per game, about 70 yards more than Marshall. The offensive line has given Grayson McCall plenty of time to work through his reads and have only given up two sacks per game on average. On top of that, the Chants are running for an average of 175 yards per game. Their effectiveness in both offensive aspects gives them the edge over Marshall, who has struggled in pass protection all season.
Defensive line — Marshall
The addition of TyQaze Leggs, who missed the first six games of the season, further strengthens a position group that may have already been the strongest and deepest for Marshall. The Herd lacked depth last year, but healthy bodies have allowed players to stay fresh and create constant pressure on opposing offenses.
Linebackers — Coastal Carolina
Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan have been efficient for the Marshall defense and Charlie Gray got the first two interceptions of his Marshall career last week but the Chanticleers have a deeper pool at linebacker and have been as disruptive as any other position on the defensive side. Their starters have combined for 12.5 tackles for loss, 7 pass break ups, 5.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Secondary — Marshall
Bend, but don’t break. That’s been the mantra for the Herd secondary and, when called upon, they’ve come up with plays when needed despite having allowed several chunk plays this season. Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore have won their matchups more often than not and Andre Sam has been all over the field. They’ll have their hands full against an active group of receivers but if they play disciplined, will put themselves in a good spot.
Special teams — Marshall
Talik Keaton has been quiet as a punt returner this year but started to build some momentum with four returns for 56 yards against James Madison last week. Field position will be important against the Chants and Marshall could look to build off of what he was able to do last week, setting the Herd up with short field. Special teams for both sides, across the board, are wildly inconsistent, however.
Getting it done — Coastal Carolina
The biggest difference between the Herd and Coastal Carolina has been the Chanticleers ability to finish in tight games. Stellar defensive play has kept Marshall in games but the Chants have been explosive on the offensive side and that was a big reason why they got off to a 6-0 start before stumbling against Old Dominion. Coming off an open week, Coastal Carolina should be well-rested and a bit healthier than they have been, which makes this their game to lose.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.