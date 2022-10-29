The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web GameDay Head2Head blox icon.jpg
Buy Now

Quarterback — Coastal Carolina

In his fourth year in the system, Grayson McCall has a great understanding of what Coastal Carolina’s offense is supposed to look like, logging a 28-4 record since taking over as the starter in 2020. He’s won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Awards and hasn’t missed a beat this season. When it comes to quarterback, Marshall’s offense still feels like a work in progress. The Chanticleers don’t have that problem.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you