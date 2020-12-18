Quarterbacks — Marshall and UAB
Marshall’s Grant Wells has been strong throughout the season, but is coming off the worst performance of his young career — a five-interception game in the loss to Rice. Wells must rebound and keep the Herd moving against a stout pass defense. UAB’s Tyler Johnston has experience in this game, having been in the C-USA Championship in each of the last two seasons.
Running backs — Marshall and UAB
The teams are almost a dead-heat in this department with Marshall’s Brenden Knox and UAB’s Spencer Brown statistically being neck-and-neck. Each has accounted for 10 touchdowns on the season and both sides have formidable depth that could also play a part. Yards after contact will be critical in this tough, defensive battle.
Wide receivers — Marshall
This, too, might be a tie if UAB’s Austin Watkins had not opted out of the rest of the year to concentrate on his NFL future. Myron Mitchell will now be called on to produce for the Blazers in the passing game, which used chunk plays to best Rice. Marshall has a tall task against UAB’s secondary, which does a good job of keeping everything in front of them. Look for Xavier Gaines to play a big part in the Herd’s gameplan.
Offensive line — Marshall and UAB
Again, two units that are both too close to call. Marshall’s veteran unit was missing pieces in the loss to Rice, and those pieces are expected to return. UAB’s offensive front has allowed just three sacks on the year, but they are also penalized a lot for holding.
Defensive line — Marshall
The ever-so-slight edge goes to Marshall because of its edge — as in, Darius Hodge. The junior is coming off a career-high 14-tackle game against Rice and his athleticism is critical against a big, tough offensive front for the Blazers. UAB’s unique scheme up front is led by end Jordan Smith, who is third in tackles and leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss.
Linebackers — Marshall
Very close matchup, but the nod goes to Marshall, who has a playmaker with a nose for the football in Tavante Beckett. Beckett’s ability to sniff out the football could be key in a game where turnovers will be critical. UAB’s Kris Moll and Noah Wilder also form a strong combination for the Blazers, but they will be tested by the Herd offense.
Secondary — UAB
UAB is second in FBS in yards per attempt, meaning the Blazers do a good job of keeping everything in front of them, which will challenge Grant Wells’ ability. Damon Miller and Bronte Harris lead the way, but also look for TD Marshall to be key to keep Marshall from TDs.
Special teams — UAB
Marshall lost the special teams battle against Rice and kickoffs have been a nightmare for the Herd because many have gone out of bounds this season. In a game of field position, Marshall needs to improve on its efforts from the Rice game or it faces an uphill battle. UAB kicker Matt Quinn has been solid in limited chances this season.
Getting it done — Marshall
Home-field advantage is an aspect that can’t be understated in this one, although UAB is well-versed in championship games on the road over the last two seasons. The difference will come down to the team who gets its running game established, which leans slightly with the Herd. It will be a defensive battle in Huntington, but Marshall gets the 24-17 win and its second Conference USA title.