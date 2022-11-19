Kyle Vantrease simply looks like a different quarterback than he was in five seasons at Buffalo. Of his 46 career touchdown passes, 21 of them have come this season and is averaging over 330 yards passing per game. The high-flying Eagles are going to air the ball out plenty against the Herd and they have a quarterback that can spread the field and put the defense in vulnerable positions.
Running Back — Marshall
Khalan Laborn’s workload has lessened in recent weeks with Cam Fancher emerging as a running threat and maybe that’s a good thing. Laborn appeared, at times, to be banged up against App State, but it never knocked him out of the game. He continues to be the go-to guy for Marshall until proven otherwise.
Wide Receivers — Georgia Southern
It’s a triple threat at wideout for the Eagles. Khaleb Hood has hauled in a team-high 66 receptions this season. Derwin Burgess Jr. leads the Eagles in touchdown receptions with 7 and Jeremy Singleton is on pace to be the third WR with at least 50 receptions this season. No Marshall receiver has caught more than 44 passes. Georgia Southern has plenty of weapons in the pass game.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd’s offensive line have given up just a single sack in the past two games, their best two-game stretch of the year by a long shot. Some of that has to do with Cam Fancher’s ability to roll out of the pocket to extend plays, but they’ve given him time to make that decision. If they can continue that upward trend, winning the battle up front will put the Herd in an advantageous position.
Defensive line — Marshall
The depth and production of the defensive line, at this point in the year, has made them the strongest position group on the field. They’ll need to use that speed to their advantage this week and get in the backfield to disrupt a potent air-raid offense. Even when they haven’t been getting to the quarterback, the pressure they create has kept offenses of all types in check.
Linebackers — Georgia Southern
Opposing linebackers tend to have success when lining up against the Herd, and Marshall coach Charles Huff said this group is as good as any his team will face. The likes of Marques Watson-Trent (leads the team with 85 tackles) and Khadry Jackson have the potential to cause problems at the second level of the defense against both run and pass schemes.
Secondary — Marshall
The experience, stats and accolades are hard to argue with. Steven Gilmore’s performance this season earned him an invitation to the Hula Bowl. Micah Abraham’s six interceptions this season is among the best in the country. Those two are the clear leaders and Andre Sam continues to produce at the safety position. They’ll be put to the test, though, by a talented group of receivers.
Getting it done — Marshall
On paper, this one is close. But Marshall seems to be clicking at the right time having won two games in a row. Georgia Southern has been historically tough to play at home, but if the Herd can execute as well as they have in recent weeks, they should have enough in the tank to leave with a win and secure bowl eligibility.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.