Quarterbacks — Marshall and North Texas
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is one of the top FBS quarterbacks in terms of yardage per game, but consistency has been an issue. Austin Aune came in for Jace Ruder last week and led the Mean Green with four touchdowns through the air. Aune changes the dynamic for UNT.
Running backs — North Texas
This game will feature two of the league’s top running backs. The Mean Green lead Conference USA in rushing per game, led by DeAndre Torrey, who is averaging 120 yards per game. Meanwhile, Marshall is led by Rasheen Ali, who leads all of FBS in scoring. Torrey gets the edge due to Ali’s fumble issues.
Receivers — Marshall
Shadeed Ahmed returns to his home state after snagging the game-winner last weekend. Corey Gammage is a matchup problem, but has been quiet in recent weeks and Xavier Gaines could also pose problems for UNT. The Mean Green’s Roderic Burns is the top threat, but don’t sleep on Damon Ward, who hauled in a 77-yard score last week.
Offensive line — Marshall and North Texas
North Texas’ offensive front has pushed the top rushing attack and one of C-USA’s most balanced offenses along all season. Marshall’s veteran group has been there before and kept Grant Wells pretty well protected this year, but the group needs better production in the run game.
Defensive line — Marshall
North Texas may possess the top talent of the two groups in big man Dion Novil, but Marshall’s depth and talent across the front supersedes that of the Mean Green. Jamare Edwards needs to have a big game for the Herd and T.J. Johnson and Sam Burton could be playmakers for the Herd, who has to be good against the run.
Linebackers — Marshall
The trio of Abraham Beauplan, Charlie Gray and Eli Neal have been big for the Herd throughout the season, and they will need to do so again this week. There can be no missed gap assignments or UNT will break runs, as Old Dominion did. North Texas’ top linebacker is one of C-USA’s best in K.D. Davis, who has 10 tackles for loss already this year. Davis had four of those last week against Missouri.
Secondary — Marshall
The Herd is starting to make plays in its secondary, which plagued the team in the East Carolina and App State losses. The return of Brandon Drayton was big last week while fellow safety Nazeeh Johnson needs a big game against the run. UNT is led by senior Makyle Sanders on the back end. Sanders is third on the team in tackles and also has a pick to his credit.
Special teams — Marshall
The Herd has the ability to change the game with its special teams, especially in the return game, but the field goal consistency edge goes to North Texas. Marshall’s Robert LeFevre needs to have a big game for field position purposes, which needs to be the Herd’s ally.
Getting it done — North Texas
Marshall being an 11-point favorite in this game was a bit of a head-scratcher, honestly. The Herd has never fared well in the state of Texas and the team’s last four games have been decided by one possession. Plus, even though North Texas is 1-4, they have faced some stiff competition. North Texas has forced six fumbles in five games, and that spells problems for the Herd. North Texas wins a good ol’ Texas shootout, 35-31.