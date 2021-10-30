Both Marshall’s Grant Wells and FIU’s Max Bortenschlager have been strong through the air this season with each being in the top-15 in FBS in passing yards per game. Bortenschlager has thrown the deep ball more consistently and taken care of the football better than Wells, though.
Running backs — Marshall and FIU
FIU’s D’Vonte Price is a load to bring down at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and will test Marshall’s defense. Marshall’s Rasheen Ali leads all of FBS in scoring with 15 touchdowns and will look to keep the Herd offense balanced on Saturday.
Wide receivers — FIU
This is a strength for both teams with depth and talent abound, but the one guy that puts FIU over the top is Tyrese Chambers. Chambers is averaging 29.7 yards per catch and has 713 yards and six touchdowns to his credit. Marshall has to keep him quiet to lock down FIU.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd has an advantage up front with its interior being stout and its pass protection working well, too. FIU’s offensive line has allowed 22 sacks on the season, so protecting Bortenschlager is a priority against the pressure-happy Herd.
Defensive line — Marshall
This is a game where the athleticism of the Herd’s defensive front could shine with guys like Koby Cumberlander, Jamare Edwards and T.J. Johnson having potential big games. If they win the battle up front, it could be a long day for the Panthers.
Linebackers — Marshall
The trio of Eli Neal, Abraham Beauplan and Charlie Gray continue to impress and play well. This week, they will look to get after Bortenschlager while slowing Price in the run game.
Secondary — Marshall
The Herd secondary has made plays recently with Cory McCoy leading that charge. McCoy is looking for his third straight game with an interception and should see chances with the Panthers going to the air plenty. FIU’s Richard and Rishard Dames have been fixtures for years. Rishard has a nose for the football, so Marshall can’t get sloppy.
Special teams — FIU
FIU punter Tommy Heatherly is one of the Panthers’ top assets. He can flip the field in a hurry. Heatherly will need to put up a huge performance for the Panthers to stay in this one.
Getting it done — Marshall
FIU has some big-play capability, which can give Marshall problems, but the Panthers have struggled to protect and the Herd will bring pressure. Also, Marshall’s top-10 passing attack faces one of the country’s worst pass defenses. Grant Wells has a huge day and Marshall wins this one going away 48-17.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
