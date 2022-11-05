Hayden Wolff, even after losing one of his top targets in Zach Kuntz, has found a way to keep the offense moving in the pass game. He’s established in the position whereas the Herd’s Cam Fancher would be making only his third collegiate start if given the nod again for Marshall. Wolff is smart with the football and has already eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark through eight games this season.
Running back — Marshall
It’s hard to bet against Khalan Laborn for the Thundering Herd, even after a season-low 59 yards against Coastal Carolina. After falling behind early, Marshall had no choice but to move away from their run-first approach to the game, and it limited Laborn’s carries to about half of what he’s been used to this year.
Wide receivers — Old Dominion
In his second season with the Monarchs, Ali Jennings has proven himself as the No. 1 target in the offense yet again. He’s second in the nation in receiving yards this year with 924 yards and nine touchdowns to his credit. His big-play ability calls for extra attention and could free up other weapons on the outside for Old Dominion.
Offensive line — Old Dominion
Size wins in this matchup. Herd linebacker Eli Neal said that ODU might be the strongest and largest front they face all year, an he’s not wrong. The smallest body that starts on the offensive line is 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, the largest stands 6-foot-7 and weighs over 310 pounds. Old Dominion has used size to their advantage this season and have the kind of physicality Marshall lacks on the offensive line.
Defensive line — Marshall
The position group is as deep and as healthy as its been in recent years, and with so many rotational pieces on the interior, it gives Marshall an advantage in the trenches. Koby Cumberlander and Owen Porter have been an unstoppable tandem on the edges, winning 1-on-1 matchups and drawing extra attention from the offense, which opens up lanes for others.
Linebackers — Old Dominion
Marshall has depth at the position but the Monarchs have Jason Henderson, who leads the nation this season in tackles with 129, which is a single-season program record. He was recently named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and creates matchup problems. Troy’s Carlton Martial is a good comparison in terms of talent and production, and he was everywhere for the Trojans against the Herd.
Secondary — Marshall
The back end of the Marshall defense has been the beneficiary of the pressure they create up front on the defensive line. Opposing teams have taken their shots against the Herd but have been successful only a handful of times. While they might surrender a few big plays, they’ve proven to be reliable in holding their assignments in check.
Special teams — Old Dominion
Statistically, the two special teams units are about even. But Old Dominion gets the advantage here because of one key area — their ability to block kicks. They’ve done it three times this year and that same area has been a point of weakness for Marshall who has had glaring inconsistencies when it comes to the kicking game, both in punting and place kicking.
Getting it done — Marshall
It was an entertaining matchup a year ago, and the Herd was able to find some late magic to defeat Old Dominion last year, and it has the potential to be another chess match between longtime friends Charles Huff and Ricky Rahne. With most of their goals still in front of them, I believe Marshall finds a way to start fast and pull out a road win over the Monarchs, improving its all-time record to 7-1 against ODU.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
