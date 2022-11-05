The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web GameDay Head2Head blox icon.jpg
Buy Now

Quarterback — Old Dominion

Hayden Wolff, even after losing one of his top targets in Zach Kuntz, has found a way to keep the offense moving in the pass game. He’s established in the position whereas the Herd’s Cam Fancher would be making only his third collegiate start if given the nod again for Marshall. Wolff is smart with the football and has already eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark through eight games this season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you