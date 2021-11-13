Quarterbacks — Marshall
Marshall’s Grant Wells has been much more efficient during the Herd’s four-game winning streak and using the checkdown has been effective for him. UAB’s Dylan Hopkins has been solid, but not overwhelming for the Blazers.
Running backs — UAB
UAB’s DeWayne McBride is a force and quite possibly is the best back in Conference USA. Meanwhile, Marshall’s Rasheen Ali leads FBS in touchdowns and scoring. This will be one of the best positional battles of the 2021 season. In terms of yards per carry, these two are two of C-USA’s best.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s Corey Gammage leads the Herd receiving corps, but has yet to find the end zone, which he’d like to see change. Willie Johnson has emerged as a playmaker, too, but the biggest keys will be Xavier Gaines and Rasheen Ali for the Herd as they make life a bit easier on Wells. UAB’s Trea Shropshire crushed Marshall last season but tight end Gerrit Prince is UAB’s top receiving weapon.
Offensive line — Marshall and UAB
Both offensive fronts are the key to success. Marshall has done a good job of protecting Grant Wells in the pass game while UAB’s run blocking has led to big days for McBride and the other backs. With lots on the line, look for the line to play a key role on Saturday.
Defensive line — Marshall
This is where the game will be made or broken for the Herd. The defensive front has been solid in recent weeks, tallying six sacks against Florida Atlantic last week. That front — especially the interior — will have its hands full with UAB’s rushing attack this week, as well. UAB’s Antonio Moultrie and Alex Wright are players the Herd will have to contain. Wright leads UAB with four sacks and seven QB hurries while Moultrie is second in tackles.
Linebackers — Marshall and UAB
Marshall’s Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan will have their resolve tested against the tough backs of UAB, who keep coming and are known for breaking tackles. UAB’s Noah Wilder is also a high-impact guy that will be a playmaker to reckon with for the Herd.
Secondary — Marshall
This matchup features two of the top three pass defenses in Conference USA. Much of Marshall’s success has been not allowing big plays through the air. The Herd has given up 5.6 yards per attempt and only nine touchdowns on the year. Steven Gilmore is one guy who wants vindication for struggles against UAB last year and Cory McCoy is a differnece-maker in this one. The Blazers’ Will Boler and Keondre Swoopes are players to watch.
Special teams — Marshall
The combination of Jayden Harrison and Willie Johnson has been exceptional as of late in the return game for the Herd. UAB’s return tandem of Jermaine Brown and Starling Thomas are every bit as solid, though. Field position will be crucial and Robert LeFevre did an excellent job for the Herd last week, which gives them the edge here.
Getting it done — Marshall
UAB is an excellent football team and there’s no better coach than Bill Clark, who has led the Blazers to new heights in recent years. This team is not quite as talented as the 2020 squad, though. DeWayne McBride will have a big day for the Blazers statistically, but Marshall gets a spirited 27-17 win in the annual ‘75’ game.
