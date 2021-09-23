Quarterbacks — Marshall
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is No. 3 nationally at 371 yards per game, but efficiency issues and interception issues are hindering the passing attack’s ability to get into the end zone. App State’s Chase Brice has completed nearly 70 percent of passes and isn’t taking chances with the football.
Running backs — App State
Marshall’s Rasheen Ali is starting to look comfortable in the backfield for the Herd, finishing with 189 yards and three touchdowns against ECU. However, App State has the duo of Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel, who are each top-50 backs nationally while combining for 175 yards on the ground per game.
Wide receivers — Marshall and App State
Marshall’s Corey Gammage is coming off a 180-yard performance while Talik Keaton and Xavier Gaines have served as big-play complements. App State counters with Thomas Hennigan, who was a thorn in the Herd’s side last season. Malik Williams, Corey Sutton and Jalen Virgil all are returning senior veterans as well.
Offensive line — App State
Both teams have been excellent in pass blocking, but the Mountaineers have been more consistent in the run game to lead Peoples and Noel to success. Marshall hopes to build off a balanced effort that produced 647 yards against East Carolina last week.
Defensive line — Marshall
App State’s Demetrius Taylor is a nightmare off the edge for the Mountaineers, but Marshall’s depth and playmaking ability give them the edge here. Jamare Edwards leads the Herd, but Koby Cumberlander, Elijah Alston and Shane Simmons all are tough at the point of attack for the Herd. Owen Porter also had a disruptive game last week, adding to the depth for Marshall.
Linebackers — App State
App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson headlines a strong second level for the Mountaineers. Jackson had three sacks in last week’s win over Elon. Marshall’s Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal are stout defenders and Charlie Gray has forced a fumble in each of the last two games.
Secondary — App State
In terms of Group of Five defensive backs, they don’t get much better than App State’s Shaun Jolly, who was a potential NFL Draft pick last year, but chose to return. Nick Ross is another player to watch for. Marshall’s secondary is licking its wounds after a rough outing in Saturday’s loss. Steven Gilmore will be looking to get the Herd right and safety Cory McCoy was all over the field in the first half against ECU.
Special teams — App State
It all comes down to the kicker spot. App State’s Chandler Staton hit three field goals of 44, 45 and 28 yards last week while Marshall’s Andrew Sanders missed an important 31-yard chip shot late for the Herd in the ECU loss.
Getting it done — App State
The sting of Saturday’s collapse against East Carolina is hard for the Herd to erase in just five days. App State also has the added motivation of last year’s upset loss to Marshall. The balanced attack of the Mountaineers, plus a tough secondary prove too much for Marshall as App State gets a 42-27 home win.