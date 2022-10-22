Quarterback — James Madison
Marshall has two quarterbacks but James Madison only needs one. Todd Centeio, a transfer from Colorado State has been a big part of the Dukes’ success this season, throwing for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions. That kind of production is something Marshall simply hasn’t been able to put together this year.
Running back — Marshall
If there is one area where Marshall has been successful on offense, it’s running the ball. Khalan Laborn continues to produce as the workhorse of the offensive unit and the Herd has relied on his production to stay in games. Laborn (158 carries, 851 yards, 10 touchdowns) has produced more yardage and touchdowns by himself than JMU’s duo of Percy Ageyi-Obese and Latrele Palmer have combined (146-764-8).
Wide receivers — James Madison
The advantage at receiver starts with the advantage under center for James Madison. Centeio finds ways to make his receivers better and his favorite target, Kris Thornton, leads the team with 37 receptions and was recently added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Five receivers have double-digit catches and each is averaging double-digit yards per reception.
Offensive line — James Madison
There’s a reason that JMU’s offense has been so prolific and it starts up front, in particular when it comes to pass protection. The Dukes have given the quarterback plenty of time to work in the pocket, only allowing eight sacks through six games this season, and can hold blocks when Centeio gets out and runs, which he has done 60 times for 333 yards this year. That kind of production is hard to argue when compared to Marshall’s offensive line that has had some success running the ball but has struggled in pass protection.
Defensive line — James Madison
It might feel like looking in a mirror when the Marshall defensive line watches the Dukes take the field. Each has a knack for getting in the backfield, stopping the run and putting the quarterback under pressure. But JMU’s defensive front has held opponents to an NCAA-best 37.0 rushing yards per game while also creating 23 QB hurries this season, generating 18 sacks.
Linebackers — James Madison
Both teams get good production out of their linebackers but the duo of Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker gives the Dukes a slight edge at this position. They’ve combined for 9.5 tackles for loss, 86 total tackles, a pair of sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. Marshall’s Koby Cumberlander and Eli Neal have been productive but JMU’s linebacker play disciplined in both run and pass coverage.
Secondary — Marshall
The Achilles heel for the Herd secondary has been giving up a handful of chunk plays week after week, but they’ve never given up nearly 600 yards to one quarterback, which JMU did last week when the Dukes faced Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease. The Dukes will throw the football and test the Marshall secondary but the group has proven to be up for the challenge. Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham each have three interceptions to their credit.
Special teams — James Madison
The Dukes have had some inconsistencies in the kicking game, hitting on less than half of their seven field goal attempts, but are a perfect 34 for 34 on PATs, but that’s not where their advantage comes. JMU averages about 20 yards per kick return and 10 yards per punt return and has a handful of players who have taken those this year.
Getting it done — James Madison
James Madison is in its first year of FBS competition but the moment has never been too big for the former FCS powerhouse. The Dukes got off to a strong 5-0 start and a No. 25 national ranking before falling to Georgia Southern last week. Their offense is superior to the Herd’s and their defensive approach forces teams to be one dimensional and throw the ball, which Marshall has struggled to do this year. The Dukes will be ready to get back in the win column and should perform well in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium.