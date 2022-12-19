In six starts, Cam Fancher has only lost once in six starts for the Herd and has emerged as a true threat in both run and pass schemes. His comfort level within the system has only continued to rise as the team has prepared for the bowl game.
Running Back — Marshall
The duo of Khalan Laborn and Rasheen Ali has been dynamic and a big reason for the recent offensive explosion for the Herd. Ali was one of the best returning backs in the nation after leading the NCAA in total touchdowns a season ago and returned to the field after missing the first ten games and Laborn led the Sun Belt Conference with over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wide Receivers — Marshall
The growth of younger receivers on the roster has made this group more effective in the second half of the season than they were in the first six games. EJ Horton and Charles Montgomery have provided a down-field threat for Fancher and the group as a whole has excelled in laying down blocks for the run game.
Offensive line — UConn
The Huskies have only allowed 17 sacks in 12 games this season, giving quarterback Zion Turner plenty of time in the pocket. They've also paved the way for a pair of backs to eclipse the 500-yard mark in the regular season.
Defensive line — Marshall
Lack of depth on the defensive line hurt the Herd in last year's bowl game but that doesn't appear to be an issue in 2022. Ten different defenders have been major contributors and Marshall appears to be at full health entering the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The unit has been able to pressure the quarterback at will at stuff the box against the run.
Linebackers — UConn
Jackson Mitchell is one of the top linebackers in the nation and has a career-best 133 tackles this season, which gives the Huskies an edge at the position. Mitchell has recovered five fumbles, forced two more and leads the team in sacks.
Secondary — Marshall
For one last time, the duo of Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore will take the field together as one of the more dominant defensive back duos in recent memory for the Herd. The two have come down with eight interceptions and 15 pass breaks up this season.
Getting it done — Marshall
A ninth win is within reach for the Thundering Herd as they face the Huskies for the second time in a bowl game. With the offense clicking as well as it has all season and the continued dominance on the defensive side of the football, the team has been tough to stop. If both sides get off to quick starts, it will be an up hill battle for UConn.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
