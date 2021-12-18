Quarterbacks — Louisiana
Dual-threat quarterback Levi Lewis has done a great job in keeping plays alive and limiting mistakes this season to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns. Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is coming off an injury that knocked him out of the Western Kentucky loss.
Running backs — Louisiana
Marshall’s Rasheen Ali is the best back in the game, but the Ragin’ Cajuns have two productive backs that keep the unit fresh and the run-heavy offense moving forward. Just as Ali has rushed for 20 touchdowns, the Louisiana duo of Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson have combined for 19 while splitting carries.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Louisiana’s receiving corps is extremely balanced with the top five leaders in receiving yards being within 65 yards of each other. Marshall’s Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson have been big-play guys and Ali has been dangerous out of the backfield. Xavier Gaines is a guy who could play a vital role, given the pass rush of the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Offensive line — Louisiana
Both teams pride themselves on the play of their offensive line, but when it comes to this game’s matchup, the Ragin’ Cajuns going against a depleted Marshall offensive front gives Louisiana an edge. Marshall’s Will Ulmer will break the program’s all-time career starts record on Saturday.
Defensive line — Louisiana
The Ragin’ Cajuns feature one of the best fronts that Marshall will face all season with Andre Jones and Zi’Yon Hill leading the way. The duo has accounted for 105 tackles and 9.5 sacks combined this year. Marshall’s depth at defensive end is thin, so the onus is on T.J. Johnson and Koby Cumberlander to lead the group to success.
Linebackers — Marshall and Louisiana
Both teams possess strong second levels, which had made them successful this season. Louisiana’s Chauncey Manac is a name that Marshall fans will hear plenty. Manac has a team-best 9.5 sacks on the year and will look to bring havoc to the backfield. Marshall’s Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal have to be strong against the run — no easy task against the Louisiana front.
Secondary — Louisiana
Depth for the Ragin’ Cajuns is very good and the balance of the secondary is solid. Led by Percy Butler, the group is opportunistic with eight players registering interceptions on the year and eight also having at least three pass breakups. Marshall’s Cory McCoy and Nazeeh Johnson will be critical for the Herd defense, especially in run support.
Special teams — Marshall
While Louisiana punter Rhys Byrns can flip the field quickly, kicker Nate Snyder has been inconsistent, hitting just three of eight field goal tries. Snyder also handles kickoffs and will provide Marshall with the opportunity for returns. This is an area the Herd must take advantage of.
Getting it done — Louisiana
The ball-control nature of Louisiana resembles UAB and the Herd had all sorts of trouble with that. The Ragin’ Cajuns also find ways to get defensive stops, allowing more than 21 points just three times in 13 games. Marshall’s offense will find some success, but in the end, Louisiana is too much in a 31-21 win over the Herd.